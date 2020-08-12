Competitive Health, Inc. Ranks on the Inc. 5000 for a Third Consecutive Year

The 2020 list marks the 3 rd year in a row that Competitive Health has placed on the Inc. 5000. This year's nomination is a testament to the hard work of the Competitive Health team, their valued clients, and their exceptional partners.

"As the great Phil Jackson stated, 'The key to a 3-peat is change. You can't 'repeat' the formula. Your opponent has already figured it out. You have to keep growing. Continue into the unknown.'" – Kim Darling, CEO & Founder, Competitive Health, Inc.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. In their third year on the list, Competitive Health, Inc. ranks 2,292 posting a 187.73% three-year revenue growth rate.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996. For more information, visit: https://competitivehealth.com/.

SOURCE Competitive Health, Inc.

