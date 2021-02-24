Competitive Health, Inc. Welcomes Sandi Santino as our New Senior Vice President of Channel Partnership

We are so proud to have Sandi join our dedicated team. Over 24 years of industry experience - she has held senior leadership and sales positions with enterprise-level insurance companies and public traded financial institutions, Sandi's breath of knowledge elevates our team and goals as an organization. Her unique background and insight will foster successful strategic initiatives that focus on increasing market value among various sized employers, segments, associations, and partners. Her top expertise is understanding the client's needs and focusing on tangible solutions. Moving forward, Sandi's role will be responsible for strategically driving growth opportunities through sales, channel partnerships, consultants, TPAs, and national broker firms.

Whether it's optimizing ROI or providing strategic solutions for clients – Sandi's ability to identify growth opportunities in the virtual healthcare space will prove an invaluable cornerstone to our business as we continue to expand. So you may wonder, "What's next for Sandi?"… Glad you asked - she's working on several key initiatives including, our Chronic Care and Companion Care platforms. Exclusive to our platform...

Chronic Care.

$1 out of every $7 is spent on chronic care. Competitive Health solutions reduce chronic care costs an average of $3,000 per user per year . Our chronic care solution has 8 FDA approvals and is device agnostic - no need to purchase a glucose meter or strips. Fitness trackers to glucose meters, smart scales, blood pressure cuffs, and more, our platform syncs with devices that people use every day. 6 key data sources are tracked and reported to the patient's provider - pharmacy, lab, sleep, activity, symptoms and psycho-social.

Want a product demo? Drop Sandi an email at [email protected]

Companion Care.

How are you differentiating your product offering from the competition? 1 in 3 employees reported caregiving as a reason for leaving their job. Employers are looking to reduce turnover and increase productivity by assisting employees with their work-life balance and caregiving responsibilities. Addressing this issue is key to driving higher employee retention and helping solve a fundamental need for our seniors. That's why our on-demand Companion Care solution helps family members stay independent from the security of their homes. Avoid feelings of loneliness and isolation with our virtual health solution that assists members with doctor appointments, car rides, house tasks, and medication pick-up.

Want to learn more? Contact Sandi at +1 (770) 262-5509

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996. For more information, contact Sandi at: https://competitivehealth.com/sandi-santino

For more information about any of our growing virtual offerings or to schedule a product demo, visit https://competitivehealth.com/

