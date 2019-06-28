Competitive Health Launches Digital Health Services App: SHOWBenefits

SHOWBenefits, a benefits-focused virtual wallet, offers a centralized location for current medical plan information, real-time deductible tracking, up to 15 electronic ID cards, and more. SHOWBenefits helps consumers keep track of their benefits in an easy to use app. The SHOWBenefits app is currently available on iPhone and Android devices.

"Consumers' need for on-demand healthcare results in nearly one-third of unnecessary emergency room visits. These visits could have been avoided with SHOWBenefits, which provides real-time access to telehealth services, concierge services, pharmacies, and more. This platform offers our partners a savvy, user-friendly, and affordable way to educate, engage, and reward consumers for their behavior." – Kimberly Darling, President & CEO, Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health offers a full-service suite of ROI maximizing tools for employers, associations, brokers, and health plans, while also increasing engagement, satisfaction, savings, and utilization for over 4 million members. Through Competitive Health, partners and their members have access to a full suite of virtual services including: telehealth, behavioral health, dermatology, spinal health, dental care, veterinary experts, and more.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of healthcare network access. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996.

