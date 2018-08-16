Competitive Health Named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 List

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Health, Inc., a leader and innovator in network and ancillary product solutions (CHI), has announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list. Now in its 37th year, the Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. A first timer on the Inc. 5000 list, Competitive Health placed 366th in the Health Industry thanks to the 61% growth rate achieved over the past three years.

"As the cost of healthcare keeps rising, people are looking for new ways to afford the care they can't do without," said Kimberly Darling, CEO, Competitive Health. "Being named to this list and recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country validates that the work we're doing to help people find the best savings on healthcare is resonating with the market."