Competitive Health Partners with Great Speech to Add Speech Therapy Services, Expanding Telehealth Offerings

"The collaboration between our two organizations is a strategic step in expanding our one-stop shop telehealth virtual network portfolio," explained Kim Darling, Founder & CEO of Competitive Health. "Adding tele-speech therapy as an additional provider specialty provides critical access to a valuable digital health solution."

Great Speech Inc. conveniently delivers speech therapy directly to users, improving speech through an interactive, HIPAA-compliant digital platform. Great Speech helps users improve articulation related to Autism / ASD, stroke rehabilitation, stuttering, traumatic brain injury, and much more through the use of synchronous and asynchronous model of intervention.

"The pandemic has highlighted the urgent ongoing need for virtual speech therapy services," explained, Avivit Ben-Aharon, MS Ed., MA CCC-SLP, Founder and Clinical Director of Great Speech Inc. "We are proud to be in partnership with CHI, a company that recognizes the relevance of telehealth services, not just during COVID-19, but as an effective therapeutic option for children, adults and seniors who are serious about their communication goals."

CHI offers this valuable tele-speech benefit to employer groups and associations through its digital healthcare marketplace. Additionally, CHI delivers a consumer savings version of Great Speech's platform through the WellCard Savings membership program.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996. For more information, visit: https://competitivehealth.com/.

About Great Speech, Inc.

Since 2014, Great Speech, Inc. has been the pioneer in virtual speech therapy, delivering convenient and specialized services nationally. Their innovative approach leverages technology to match highly qualified therapists with clients who are serious about their communication goals. Great Speech believes that everyone deserves the chance to communicate with ease and confidence. They are a proud recipient of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification and Woman-Owned Florida Certified Business Enterprise (CBE).

For more information about one of the nation's fastest growing virtual speech therapy practice and to access the free resource library, visit https://greatspeech.com//

