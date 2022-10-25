Competitive Intelligence Tools Market size to grow by USD 28.90 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the exponential increase in data as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Competitive Intelligence Tools Market will witness a YOY growth of 9.78 in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.38% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request Free Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market 2022-2026

The competitive intelligence tools market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The intensifying market rivalry is forcing vendors to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and advertisements. This helps them increase their product and service exposure. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion strategies, including M&As.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Brandwatch

BuzzSumo Ltd.

CI Radar LLC

Clootrack Software Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Comintelli AB

Crayon Inc.

Crunchbase Inc.

Digimind

Evalueserve Inc.

G2.com Inc.

Klue Labs Inc

Geographical Market Analysis

Demand for competitive intelligence is increasing in the US as a result of growing digitization. Consequently, US companies are leveraging cloud services to improve various business processes and operations. As more employees use competitive intelligence tools, small businesses are increasingly relying on cloud solutions. Additionally, the popularity of competitive intelligence products will rise due to the growth of cloud computing across businesses. Cloud computing systems are undergoing massive expansions because of their increasing applications across various sectors.

The US is also the world's largest consumer and producer of data. The significant amount of data generated in the area is fueling the expansion of the market for competitive intelligence technologies worldwide.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as major markets for Competitive Intelligence Tools Market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The cloud-based intelligence solutions will significantly increase its market share during the forecast period. The threat of data security and privacy breaches is propelling the growth of on-premises data storage so that end users can control and secure their generated data. All these services offered will contribute to the expansion of the global competitive intelligence tools market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers driving the growth of the competitive intelligence tools market is the exponential increase in data. Various sources, such as mobile devices, the Internet, and social media, produce large amounts of information. Organizations find it difficult to manage and analyze this massive database effectively due to the growing diversity, volume, and velocity of data. Furthermore, competitive intelligence devices assist organizations in converting unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful information. As a result, an exponential increase in data will have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

The major factor limiting the growth of the competitive intelligence tools market is data privacy and security concerns. Concerns about data security and privacy on the cloud have increased globally. Businesses that use public cloud-based storage have little control over the safety of their customer's data. As a result, they move the less crucial data to the public cloud. An essential component of cloud infrastructure and apps is data security and there is a constant risk of business-critical information leaking and manipulating due to which concerns over data security and privacy will have a negative effect on the market's expansion during the forecasted period.

Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $28.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brandwatch, BuzzSumo Ltd., CI Radar LLC, Clootrack Software Labs Pvt. Ltd., Comintelli AB, Crayon Inc., Crunchbase Inc., Digimind, Evalueserve Inc., G2.com Inc., Klue Labs Inc., Meltwater BV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Pathmatics Inc., Semrush Holdings Inc., Similarweb Ltd., Slintel LLC, SpyFu, Talkwalker Inc., and Adthena Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

