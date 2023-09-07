Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning of Key Players in the Global 3D Imaging Software Market to 2028: Players Include Carestream, Shining 3D, Artec3D and Up3D

07 Sep, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Imaging Software Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D imaging software market, valued at US$20.336 billion in 2021, is on a trajectory of significant growth. Projections indicate that it will expand at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.43% over the forecast period, reaching an estimated US$49.146 billion by 2028.
A recent research study delves into various segments of this market, including mode of deployment, type, application, end-user, and geography, providing invaluable insights.
The report begins with an overview of the 3D imaging software market, highlighting key driving factors and challenges. It employs Porter's five forces model to comprehensively analyze the industry dynamics. Subsequently, an industry value chain analysis identifies companies involved in different processes and their contributions to various sectors within the 3D imaging software market.
Furthermore, the research study delves into the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations shaping the 3D imaging software market. Stakeholders gain insights into the regulatory framework, enabling a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.
3D Imaging Software Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028 is a comprehensive report that offers vital market information to executives and stakeholders. The report assesses the competitive landscape, outlines strategies of key market players, and categorizes them on a vendor matrix as leaders, followers, challengers, or niche players.
Companies Mentioned:
- 3Shape
- I2S
- Planmeca Oy
- Dentsply Sirona
- Carestream
- Shining 3D
- Artec3D
- Up3D
- Evatronix SA
- Peel3D
- Nikon Metrology
- Esri
- Bentley Systems
Scope and Coverage of the Report:
- 3D imaging software market data tables and charts
- Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's analysis, and industry value chain analysis
- Market assessment by mode of deployment, including on-demand and on-premise
- Detailed analysis of market trends, types (visualization, scanning, rendering, modeling, layout, and animation), applications (architectural and product visualization, high-end video games, marketing and advertisement, training simulation), and end-users (media and entertainment, healthcare, building and construction, defense, heavy engineering, and others)
- A comprehensive view of the demand for 3D imaging software solutions/services across different geographies: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.
Market Segments Covered:
By Mode of Deployment:
- On-Demand
- On-Premise
By Type:
- Visualization
- Scanning
- Rendering
- Modeling
- Layout and Animation
By Application:
- Architectural and Product Visualization
- High-End Video Games
- Marketing and Advertisement
- Training Simulation
By End-User:
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Building and Construction
- Defense
- Heavy Engineering
- Others
By Geography:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. 3D IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY MODE OF DEPLOYMENT
6. 3D IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE
7. 3D IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8. 3D IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END-USER
9. 3D IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
11. COMPANY PROFILES
