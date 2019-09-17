Competitive Marketing Summit 2019: Helping High Tech Product Marketers With Razor Sharp Competitive Skills

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Marketing Summit (Deepsnow Events LLC) announces the second annual Competitive Marketing Summit in Denver, CO on Oct. 7-9, 2019. The 2019 Competitive Marketing Summit is a one-of-a-kind marketing conference designed specifically to help product marketing, competitive intelligence, and product professionals representing the high-tech industry with comprehensive skills development in competitive marketing.

This three-day product marketing conference features thought-provoking keynotes and sessions which help your discovery and use of competitive information to better meet your business goals. Equally valuable is the chance to connect with industry experts and your peers who will share best practices and insights into their successes. New in 2019, by popular demand, are the master class workshops which provide three-hour dive deeps into using competitive intelligence data to become better marketers and business leaders.

"I built this conference because I simply needed this for myself and my own career," said Ben Scheerer, co-founder of the Competitive Marketing Summit. Ben adds that "the Summit was built by high-tech product marketing professionals for product marketing professionals."

Throughout the event, we will collectively share insights into the latest competitive marketing best practices and emerging trends. Vendors will also be on-site demonstrating cutting-edge tools and services. These tools can provide a foundation for competitive data discovery, automation and analysis for improving our organizations' ability to target customers and differentiate and position our products and services. Come join the 2nd annual competitive marketing conference in Denver, Colorado in October 2019.

The Competitive Marketing Summit is pleased to announce the first-day keynote presentation by Cinny Little, Forrester Senior Analyst focused on serving Customer Insights Professionals. Cinny's participation in the conference compliments both her expanded purview into competitive intelligence data, as it relates to actionable customer insight, alongside the focus and thought leadership behind activating competitive intelligence for product go to market best practices, which is the foundation of the Competitive Marketing Summit.

The Competitive Marketing Summit is a unique event that imparts the best practices of competitive intelligence alongside high-tech product marketing in a unique "boutique style" event that was created by high-tech product professionals for our high-tech product peers.

Registration is limited. For more information please access the website www.competitivemarketingsummit.com, or email info@competitivemarketinsummit.com

