Competitive Power Ventures Partners with Project Lead The Way to Award $100,000 STEM Education Grant to Host Community Schools

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced it will grant $100,000 to school districts in its power plant host communities across the East Coast. The grants will support the implementation of a new curricular program in partnership with Project Lead The Way (PLTW) that will better prepare students for career success to benefit the local communities where CPV generates safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible power. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for PreK-12 students and teachers through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science. These school districts join more than 11,500 schools across the country offering PLTW programs to millions of students.

"We are proud to partner with Project Lead The Way to bring these impactful programs to schools to benefit these local communities," said Gary Lambert, CPV's CEO. "The innovative and in-demand skills fostered by STEM education will help these students succeed throughout school and in any career path they may choose. We're confident that our collaboration with Project Lead The Way will inspire kids to explore their world and enrich their futures as citizens of the Information Age. They are the next generation of leaders -- it's possible that future engineers and power industry professionals are among these students!"

These grants will empower self-discovery and innovation through PLTW Gateway, which is designed for students in grades 6 – 8 . This collaboration is in response to the growing demand for STEM skills in the workforce and CPV's commitment to empowering students to develop the in-demand knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an evolving world.

"Our world is rapidly evolving, and that has serious implications for our students," said PLTW President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Bertram. "We are proud to partner with CPV to empower students with the transportable knowledge and skills that will help them no matter what career path they choose."

The grants will be accorded to each of the following school districts:

Central Cambria School District, host to CPV Fairview Energy Center in Johnstown, PA

School District, host to CPV Fairview Energy Center in Oxford School District, host to CPV Towantic Energy Center in Oxford, CT

School District, host to CPV Towantic Energy Center in Charles County School District, host to CPV St. Charles Energy Center in Waldorf, MD

School District, host to CPV St. Charles Energy Center in Woodbridge Township School District, host to CPV Woodbridge Energy Center in Woodbridge, NJ

With these grants, each of the schools will be able to launch two new PLTW Gateway units for their students: one unit about energy and the environment, and a second unit of the school's choosing. The grant money acquired through this engagement will also cover teacher training, annual fees and required classroom equipment.

"CPV Fairview has been very supportive of the Central Cambria School District's endeavors with our STEM programs, classrooms, and more," said Superintendent Jason Moore. "We personally want to thank CPV Fairview for all of their support and continued opportunities. Together, we can create many different pathways for our students."

"The grant from CPV Towantic will allow a pathway to exploring PLTW at our middle school," said Silvia Ouellette, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment of Oxford Public Schools. "It will allow students access to the state-of-the-art PLTW curriculum and training while still in middle school so they can now begin their journey with PLTW before high school. We are beyond excited with this partnership!"

"The Woodbridge Township School District is extremely grateful to CPV for their generous grant," said Superintendent Dr. Robert Zega of Woodbridge Township School District. "This grant will fund the Energy and the Environment unit and expand our STEM program in our middle schools. We are proud to be able to partner with one of our community organizations to enhance the educational experiences of our students. We hope to continue to develop our partnership with Project Lead The Way and to provide more engaging, practical lessons for our students in the future."

"Charles County Public Schools is excited to collaborate with Competitive Power Ventures in supporting our Project Lead The Way (PLTW) programs," said Kimberly A. Hill, Ed.D., superintendent of Charles County Public Schools, MD. "As we continue to provide hands-on learning opportunities, our students need access to the latest curriculum to enhance their skill sets. What better way to learn about the technology behind power systems than to learn about it in school. I look forward to continuing a partnership with Competitive Power Ventures to enhance our technology programs."

About CPV

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America's power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 4.2 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company's Asset Management division currently manages more than 9,300 MW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in eight states for 11 different owner groups. For more information: www.cpv.com . Follow CPV on Twitter: @CPVEnergy

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for PreK-12 students and teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW's teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 11,500 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org .

SOURCE Competitive Power Ventures

Related Links

http://www.cpv.com

