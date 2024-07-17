Competitive Range Solutions LLC (CRS) Promotes Army Veteran To Senior Vice President

MCLEAN, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Range Solutions, LLC (CRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Army Veteran Logan Dever to the role of Senior Vice President. Formerly, Logan was the Director of DISA Programs at CRS, bringing his invaluable telecommunications experience guiding program teams and significantly enhancing CRS's position as a vital mission partner for its clients. His extensive executive management expertise aligns perfectly with CRS's growth strategy, emphasizing his pivotal role in driving the organization's objectives forward.

"Logan has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, business acumen and a deep commitment to driving service delivery excellence. His telecommunications background and operational expertise will be instrumental in driving Competitive Range's next phase of growth and ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients. I have great confidence in Logan's ability to lead and look forward to the innovations and improvements he will bring", said CRS President, Exavier Watson.

CRS is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2011. The company provides mission support and technology services to the DoD and other Federal agencies. For more information on CRS, please visit its website at www.getcrs.com or send an email to [email protected].

