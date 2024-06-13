MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exavier Watson, former CRS Senior Vice President, has been named President at the defense management and technology consultancy. Mr. Watson has led growth and service delivery operations at CRS for over two years as Senior Vice President and brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role.

Competitive Range Solutions LLC (CRS) Promotes Industry Veteran To President Post this Exavier Watson, CRS, LLC President

"Watson is an exceptional human and an experienced senior executive with a proven ability to lead high functioning teams and growth. Most importantly, servant leadership is credited for the culture that has contributed to CRS's reputation and growth in the market. Exavier embodies this key quality in spades which will be critical as we work to continue to employ and work alongside the most reputable partners and brightest minds in the competitive landscape", said Vasquez, CEO.

Noah Vasquez will continue as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic growth and the development of a world class team of govcon executives, the company said on Wednesday.

CRS is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2011. The company provides mission support and technology services to the DoD and other Federal agencies. For more information on CRS, please visit its website at www.getcrs.com or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE Competitive Range Solutions