Competitiveness Coalition Announces Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as New Chairman

McDaniel: "I am excited to work with all of our coalition members to Make America Competitive Again"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Competitiveness Coalition announced that Ronna McDaniel, former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Michigan Republican Party, will serve as the new Coalition Chairman. McDaniel succeeds former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown.

Founded in 2022 and incubated by the National Taxpayers Union (NTU), the Competitiveness Coalition consists of 24 members who have been sounding the alarm on the egregious government overreach and concerning actions by U.S. regulators, with a focus on former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan.

"America houses the strongest, most innovative technology sector in the world, and it's an honor to lead a Coalition committed to keeping it that way," said McDaniel. "A strong economy starts with innovators' ability to operate in an environment that not only supports those that have changed the world for the better, but also supports the leaders of tomorrow poised to take us to new frontiers. As our business climate slowly heals after four long years of former President Biden and Lina Khan, it's imperative that we have outside voices fighting to preserve recent gains, and push back against factions on both sides seeking to take us back to Bidenomics."

"The Competitiveness Coalition's mission has never been more important, and we're thrilled to have Chairman McDaniel take the reins," said Brandon Arnold, Executive Vice President of the National Taxpayers Union (NTU) and former acting chair of the Coalition. "Her deep experience and connections forged through the hottest political fires make her the ideal voice to help ensure that important issues impacting American competitiveness on the global stage remain at the top of mind for consumers, regulators, and lawmakers alike. Together, we will Make America Competitive Again."

From 2017 through 2024 McDaniel served as Chair of the RNC, only the second woman ever elected as Chair. Under her leadership, the RNC raised over $1.5 billion, made its largest ever ground game investment, built an Election Integrity operation from the ground up, grew grassroots fundraising to 1 million contributors, and transferred funds to all 56 state and territory parties.

McDaniel is the third of seven children, received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Brigham Young University, and is married to Patrick McDaniel. Together they have two children, Abigail and Nash.

The Competitiveness Coalition is a first-of-its-kind group educating the public and advocating for policies that put consumers first while fostering innovation and attracting new investment.

