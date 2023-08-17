Competitours Takes Mystery-Travel to New Heights, Tripling Its Destinations and Offerings

News provided by

Competitours

17 Aug, 2023, 09:12 ET

Discover sightDOING with Competitours, as the company expands its unique offerings from Europe-only, to include Central America, the US, and more.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitours, the pioneering company that redefines mystery-travel, announces its expansion into new territories and offerings. Coming off the heels of an immensely successful trip to Europe last month, new owner Ari Charlestein, is infusing new life into the company with this development.

"Looking at the success of the last 15 years in Europe, it was clear to me the next step was expansion - both into new regions, as well as with new product offerings," Charlestein said. "We certainly have no plans of slowing down with Europe, but are also very excited to bring the uniqueness of Competitours here to the US, to Central America, and beyond." Competitours' transition from a single European option to three annual set-departure adventures marks a new chapter in the world of unconventional travel.

Nearly all mystery-travel companies require a private group, however, Competitours' outings are intentionally designed for individual teams of two to come together and compete against up to nine other pairs. Everything about Competitours is designed to develop camaraderie, appreciate adventure, think outside the box, and step outside your comfort zone, all while exploring off-the-beaten-path locales. 

Also new this year is the addition of private-group trips and corporate outings. While the mainstay of Competitours continues to be their set-departure adventures, the ability for private groups to create their own customizable version of Competitours is something Ari and his team are very excited about. "We had always set ourselves apart by exclusively offering set-departure trips, but I'm thrilled to launch these new, custom Competitours offerings for private groups and businesses."

Competitours was founded in 2008 as a trailblazing mystery-itinerary travel company. Often referred to as "The Amazing Race for regular people," their unparalleled sightDOING adventures are equal parts competition, travel, and fun. With limited physical requirements, Competitours is a great travel option for (almost) any age. Their trips are about creativity and teamwork, not brute strength and speed, which leads them to use phrases like "revelry over rivalry," and "brains not brawn." These expansions are the first of their kind in the company's 15-year history. More information at www.Competitours.com.

SOURCE Competitours

