Compex Appoints New Chief Growth Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex, a leading innovator in the medical record retrieval and litigation support services industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Rosenberg as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Josh will drive the company's growth strategies, oversee marketing, sales, and business development functions, and expand the company's footprint in existing and new markets.

Josh Rosenberg Headshot

Josh, a former litigator, brings over 20 years of experience in litigation services. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent ability to lead high-performing teams, delivering exceptional business results, and driving transformative growth initiatives.

"Josh is a strong leader with a proven track record of success in scaling businesses and fostering innovation," said Paul Boroditsch, CEO of Compex. "We are confident that his expertise and strategic insights will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and achieving our ambitious goals. We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our leadership team."

In his most recent role as President and CEO at International Litigation Services, Josh focused on cementing ILS' position within the plaintiff's bar.

"I am thrilled to join Compex and work with such a talented team," said Josh Rosenberg. "This is an incredible opportunity to leverage my experience in driving growth and innovation. I look forward to contributing to Compex's success and helping the company reach new heights."

Josh holds a law degree from The Ohio State University Moritz School of Law as well as an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Compex Legal Services

Compex Legal Services is accelerating insights to solve insurance claims through the power of technology. We are the industry leader in record retrieval, medical record summarization, and deposition reporting services. Enabled by industry-leading technology, we empower clients to retrieve the records they need—and capture the insights within them—faster and more cost-effectively. For more information, visit https://www.compexlegal.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Plankey

Director of Marketing

Compex Legal Services, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Compex Legal Services