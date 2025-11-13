Compex Legal Services and SmartAdvocate Deliver Integration for Law Firms for Faster Claims Resolution

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, the nationwide leader in medical record retrieval and legal technology solutions, and SmartAdvocate, the award-winning, fully customizable legal case management system with built-in AI, today announced the availability of an integration designed to streamline legal workflows, giving law firms a faster, simpler, and more connected way to work.

"At SmartAdvocate, we're dedicated to helping firms operate at peak efficiency. Our integration with Compex represents another step forward in transforming how legal professionals access the information they need—seamlessly, securely, and without breaking stride in their workflow," said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing for SmartAdvocate.

For many firms, ordering records requires navigating multiple systems, manually re-entering data, and relying on disconnected workflows that slow attorneys down and increase the risk of error. The Compex Legal and SmartAdvocate integration solves this problem by creating a direct connection between the SmartAdvocate platform and the Compex Legal portal, streamlining record ordering and delivery.

"This is a smarter way to work, built for the unique demands of law firms and their staff," said Kevin Harbauer, Chief Technology Officer at Compex Legal. "One of the central advantages that Compex brings to law firms over other record retrieval services is our versatility and technology. The ability to natively integrate with other platforms is a big part of that, and the Compex Legal and SmartAdvocate integration is the latest example of our commitment to modernizing the legal case workflow."

The integration drives impact and value by:

Placing Compex record requests directly within the law firm's SmartAdvocate account—no need to switch between platforms.

Keeping law firms informed with live status updates on all record requests, right from their SmartAdvocate dashboard.

Automatically uploading records into SmartAdvocate once their records are retrieved by Compex, so their entire team can view them right away.

"Law firms around the country face some of the most complex case management challenges in the legal industry," said Kevin Harbauer, Chief Technology Officer at Compex Legal. "By partnering with SmartAdvocate, we're able to provide law firms with an integration that eliminates friction and raises the bar for efficiency and turnaround time."

About Compex Legal

Compex Legal Services accelerates insights to solve claims through the power of technology. We are the industry leader in record retrieval, medical record insights, canvassing, and court reporting solutions. Enabled by industry-leading technology, we empower clients to retrieve the records they need—and capture the insights within them—faster and more cost-effectively. Learn more at www.compexlegal.com.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is an award-winning, fully customizable legal case management system with built-in AI. Designed for today's fast-paced legal landscape, it offers 175+ integrations, including eSignature, AI, accounting, and more. SmartAdvocate boosts efficiency, streamlines communication, and maximizes profitability for law firms. Learn more at www.smartadvocate.com.

