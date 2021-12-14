Compex® Raises its Muscle Recovery Game with the Addition of Two New Massage Vibration Devices - the Compex® Ion™ and Molecule™

Compex developed the Ion and the Molecule for consumers who need help loosening their myo-fascia tissue and breaking down the pain spots ( or trigger points) that can increase the risk of injury. A loosened myo-fasia tissue leads to relaxed and loosened muscles, which provides pain relief.

The Ion roller is best used for loosening tight and sore tissue over a full muscle. For loosening muscle pain spots in smaller, targeted areas, the Molecule ball is the suitable choice.

Compex Ion - $199.99 MSRP

The Compex Ion is a heavy-duty roller that has four vibration speeds to tailor intensity. The massage roller provides relief from sore or stiff muscles by working deep layers of tissue. Here are additional features and benefits:

Loosens myo-fascia tissue, increases blood flow, reduces next day soreness, releases knots and tension, prevents injury, improves range of motion and relaxes and loosens muscles. Is used over the full length of muscle.

Maintains its shape even under extreme weight loads.

Made of highly durable industrial grade material with a rigid/textured finish for solid grip.

Approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it's convenient for traveling anywhere.

Charge with USB Cable.

Compex Molecule - $99.99 MSRP

The Compex Molecule is a small vibrating massage ball that has four therapeutic vibration speeds and pinpoints hard-to-reach muscle areas that are sore or aching. Here are additional features and benefits:

Relieves knots and tension, loosens myo-fascia tissue, improves range of motion, prevents injury and loosens stiff muscles. Is used for small, targeted areas like trigger points.

Approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it's convenient for traveling anywhere.

Made of highly durable industrial grade material with a rigid/textured finish for solid grip.

Charge with USB Cable.

The Compex Ion and Compex Molecule are available at https://www.compex.com/.

About Compex

Compex develops leading sport performance and fitness technologies through adaptive and dynamic products that allow athletes to amplify their sport. Compex is passionately dedicated to ushering in innovations that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster. A brand of the DJO Group, a global company that develops and manufactures a wide range of surgical reconstructive implant products, Compex has 30 years of expertise in physiotherapy, pain treatment and sports training. Compex' mission is to help athletes of all levels perform better, train stronger and recover faster by using smart, connected and adaptive technologies and solutions. For more information on Compex, visit https://www.compex.com/.

Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

503.702.4405

Beth.ga[email protected]

SOURCE Compex