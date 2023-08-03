Complement Therapeutics Appoints Dr Parisa Zamiri MD, as Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

Complement Therapeutics Ltd

03 Aug, 2023, 05:09 ET

MUNICH, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complement Therapeutics GmbH (CTx), a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for complement-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr Parisa Zamiri as its Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Zamiri brings with her extensive experience in biopharmaceutical and small molecule drug discovery and development, drug and device safety, pharmacovigilance, and biomarker development across various therapeutic areas.

Dr. Zamiri joins CTx from Graybug Vision, Inc., where she held the position of Chief Medical Officer and was responsible for all clinical, statistics, regulatory and medical affairs activities, successfully completing phase II development of their lead asset for wet age-related macular degeneration. Prior to Graybug, Dr. Zamiri held the position of Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development and Therapeutic Area Head for Ophthalmology at Novartis Pharmaceuticals where she oversaw the design and execution of Phase 2b-4 clinical trials in ophthalmic indications including dry eye, retinitis pigmentosa, and age-related macular degeneration.

Dr. Zamiri is a physician-scientist who received her medical degree from the King's College Hospital, University of London prior to her ophthalmology residency at the North Thames Rotation, London. She then obtained her Ph.D. in ocular immunology at the Schepen's Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a Harvard Medical School affiliated institute.

"We are excited to welcome Parisa to the CTx team as CMO," said Dr Rafiq Hasan, Chief Executive Officer. "Parisa's clinical experience and deep expertise in ophthalmic clinical development will be crucial as we progress with the development of our novel pipeline assets, particularly CTx001 for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy secondary to AMD as well as the ongoing i-GAIN natural history study. We are thrilled to have her on board to support our vision of developing the next generation of complement medicines."

"I am excited to join CTx to develop medicines for the underserved and ever-growing population with age-related macular degeneration. CTx001 as a single administration gene therapy has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of GA by targeting the complement system. The encouraging results from preclinical studies have shown significant complement modulation and offer hope for millions of GA patients worldwide who currently have limited treatment options." said Dr Parisa Zamiri, Chief Medical Officer. "With its innovative approach, CTx001 has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for GA and improve the quality of life for those affected by this debilitating condition."

For more information please visit: https://complementtx.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052596/Complement_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Complement Therapeutics Ltd

