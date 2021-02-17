Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size Worth $404.66 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 404.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.03% from 2021 to 2028. The market has witnessed a significant expansion in its consumer base in recent years owing to the benefits and philosophies that have the potential to attract customers.

The core philosophies of alternative medicine practices and complementary therapies include high preference to natural products as compared to synthetic ones, avoiding implementation of quick-fix type therapies, ensuring sufficient duration is given for healing, the onset of any illness is attributed to body-imbalance, the body has the ability to heal itself, the whole patient has to be treated and not just a specific diseased body part, and gentle therapies have to be administered before the harsh ones.

Key suggestions from the report:

By intervention, traditional alternative medicine or botanicals dominated the market with a share of 38.48% in 2020. Botanicals are among the prominent forms of alternative treatment practices, inclusive of natural and herbal treatment supplements, coupled with therapeutic interventions, incorporating herbs, oils, and other curative supplements

In the body healing intervention segment, yoga held the largest share of 36.27% in 2020. In the mind healing segment, hypnotherapy is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.44% from 2021 to 2028

Europe held the largest share of 33.35% in 2020 owing to the extended research efforts targeted toward bringing CAM practices to the mainstream medicine

The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 24.78% from 2021 to 2028

Based on distribution method, distance correspondence and e-sales are expected to witness significant lucrative opportunities in the near future, particularly attributed to the lockdown and social distancing implications associated with the recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Intervention (Botanicals, Mind Healing, Body Healing, External Energy, Sensory Healing), By Distribution Method, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/complementary-alternative-medicine-market

The most commonly administered and popular complementary therapies include Alexander technique, acupuncture, herbal medicine, homeopathy, aromatherapy, reiki, naturopathy, and yoga. Profitable business expansion strategies are being adopted by not only market participants but also by medical settings to ensure effective marketing and promotion of alternative medicine therapies.

Yoga, mind, and body-oriented traditional medicines are expected to gain significant traction in the coming years. Expanding applications of yoga and mind healing across chronic ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, COVID-19, and cardiovascular diseases, are set to contribute to the growth of the mind healing intervention segment.

More than half of physicians based in office set-ups in the U.S. have recommended at least one complementary health intervention to their patients, as reported by a survey published in January 2020. Additionally, a large number of female physicians integrate alternative medicine approaches, whereas male physicians most commonly recommend osteopathic manipulation and chiropractic treatment interventions. An increase in the number of such surveys is expected to enable physicians, consumers, and medical schools to gain a better understanding of the potential differences in complementary and alternative medicine use.

Companies are initiating strategic product developments to sustain the market competition. For instance, in July 2019, Colombia Nutritional launched a new process solution having a multi-phase onboarding feature designed for the efficient online launch of the latest products. The key objective of this strategic product development was to maintain minimum order quantity (MOQ) that would further improve the quality of service provided.

Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine market on the basis of intervention, distribution method, and region:

Complementary And Alternative Medicine Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals



Ayurveda





Apitherapy





Bach Flower Therapy





Naturopathic Medicine





Traditional Chinese Medicine





Traditional Korean Medicine





Traditional Japanese Medicine





Traditional Mongolian Medicine





Traditional Tibetan Medicine





Zang Fu Theory



Mind Healing



Autosuggestion





Hypnotherapy





Neuro-linguistic Programming





Self-hypnosis





Spiritual Mind Treatment





Transcendental Meditation



Body Healing



Acupressure





Acupuncture





Alexander Technique





Auriculotherapy





Autogenic Training





Chiropractic





Cupping Therapy





Kinesiology





Osteomyology





Osteopathy





Pilates





Qigong





Reflexology





Yoga



External Energy



Magnetic Therapy





Bio-magnetic Therapy







Magnetic Resonance Therapy





Radionics





Reiki





Therapeutic Touch





Chakra Healing



Sensory Healing



Aromatherapy





Music therapy





Sonopuncture





Sound Therapy

Complementary And Alternative Medicine Distribution Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Direct Sales



E-sales



Distance Correspondence

Complementary And Alternative Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



France





Germany





Switzerland





Austria





Spain





Norway





Denmark





Sweden





Belgium





Netherlands





U.K.





Ireland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Hong Kong





Singapore





New Zealand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Israel





UAE





South Africa

List of Key Players of Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market

Columbia Nutritional

Herb Pharm

Herbal Hills

Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

Memorial Yoga Institute John Schumacher Unity Woods Yoga Centre

Yoga Tree Studios, Inc.

Helio USA Inc.

Inc. NatureKue

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Pure encapsulations, LLC.

The Healing Company Ltd.

Quantum-Touch

BIOTAILOR

Bikram Yoga

True Yoga

Amrita Ayurveda & Yoga

AYUSH Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.

Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company

LKK Health Products Group Limited

Body & Soul Yoga Club

Namat Fitness Management ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd. (Y+)

) Co., Ltd. (Y+) ALCES LLP

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Middle East Integrative Health Or Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market–The Middle East integrative health or complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.75% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.75% from 2020 to 2027. U.S. Chiropractic Market–The U.S. chiropractic market size was valued at USD 12.26 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period.

in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period. Botanicals & Acupuncture Market–The global botanicals and acupuncture market size was valued at USD 38.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.78% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.