Complete 700-Megawatt Power Plant Goes on Auction July 17 & 18 - Over 750+ Lots

Jul 08, 2024, 10:58 ET

2-Day Timed Online Auction will be conducted by Holland Industrial Group – equipment of A.B. Brown Power Plant -

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant event in the local energy sector is set to take place as the A.B. Power Plant in Evansville, Indiana, is scheduled to be auctioned on July 17 & 18, 2024. This iconic facility, a cornerstone of the region's energy infrastructure for decades, presents a unique opportunity for potential buyers and investors. Multi-Million Dollar Asset Recovery Value.

Lots Open for Bidding: Wed., July 10 at 10am ET.
Lots Close: Wed., July 17 & Thu., July 18 at 10am ET (Daily)
Inspections are available: July 9 & 10, 8am-4pm / Location: Evansville, IN

Highlights of Equipment include:

  • (20+) Pioneer, GE, Solomon & Square D Transformers
  • 2009 Caterpillar U2 Generator
  • Multiple Power Distribution Centers
  • 300 KW Generator
  • Facility & Support Equipment
  • MCC's
  • Compressors
  • (100+) GE, Westinghouse, Siemens, Baldor, WEG & More Motors
  • (80+) Pumps
  • Elliot, Aerzen, Ingersoll Rand & Gardner Denver Compressors (Up To 1750HP)
  • & More

"The auction at A.B. Brown power plant is a significant event for buyers seeking high-quality industrial equipment. It presents a unique chance to acquire well-maintained machinery and components from a major power facility" said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group, He added that "This auction includes a variety of equipment, from large turbines and transformers to smaller mechanical components, catering to diverse industrial needs."

Pre-bidding is available starting July 10 at https://bid.hollandindustrialgroup.com/auctions

For more information and to view the entire catalog of assets, please visit us online at www.hollandindustrialgroup.com.

About Holland Industrial Group:

Holland Industrial Group brings decades of experience in valuing, buying, and liquidating heavy and light industrial surplus equipment. Holland has successfully completed hundreds of transactions across North America

Media Contact:

Shawn Gaffney | Auction Operations Manager
Holland Industrial Group
O: 305.638.5838
[email protected] 

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group

