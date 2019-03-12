Complete agenda and speaker list announced for the May 2019 AAML/BVR National Divorce Conference in Las Vegas

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Valuation Resources (BVR), in partnership with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), is thrilled to announce the release of the complete agenda and speaker list for the highly anticipated National Divorce Conference, May 8-10, 2019 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I am thrilled about being part of the great team responsible for organizing the National Divorce Conference, co-sponsored by the AAML and BVR," said David Levy (Berger Schatz), a member of the conference planning committee. "Beyond a doubt it will be the best CLE/CPE event in the country with cutting-edge sessions and a wealth of opportunities to network with the best lawyers and accountants in the field."

The AAML/BVR National Divorce Conference brings together 35+ leading matrimonial attorneys and financial experts to lead 30+ cutting-edge sessions covering divorce valuation and litigation issues to questions on complex financial analysis and development of expert witness skills. Some of the not-to-be-missed sessions include:

How To Be a Divorce Superstar: Top 10 Tips for Attorneys and Experts Presenters: Joy Feinberg (Boyle Feinberg, PC), Tracy Farryl Katz (Gursey | Schneider LLP)

Presenters: (Boyle Feinberg, PC), (Gursey | Schneider LLP) Ethics Violations - How to Avoid the Letter No One Wants to Receive Presenters: David Hofstein (Hofstein Weiner & Meyer, P.C.), Marie Ebersbacher (CBIZ)

Presenters: (Hofstein Weiner & Meyer, P.C.), (CBIZ) 25 Tax Issues that Impact Divorce Settlements Presenter: Don Degrazia

Presenter: Demonstrative Evidence: The Brain Follows What the Eyes See Presenter: Randy Wilhite

Presenter: Chocolate and Vanilla: The Double Dip Debate Presenters: Don Degrazia , Kim Willoughby (Willoughby & Associates)

Presenters: , (Willoughby & Associates) Active/Passive in Divorce: Appreciate the Appreciation Presenter: Bill Dameworth (Forensic Strategic Solutions)

"It is an exciting challenge to create so many sessions that engage both attorneys and financial experts who practice at this level, and I think one look at the agenda proves we met that challenge," said Jared Waters, Training Director at BVR.

Registration is now open for the conference. To learn more, reserve a spot for the live event or webcast, or become an event sponsor, please visit bvresources.com/NDC19 or contact Jared Waters at (971) 200-4848 or jaredw@bvresources.com .

About BVR

Top business valuation firms depend on BVR for authoritative market data, continuing professional education, and expert opinion. Our customers include business appraisers, certified public accountants, M&A professionals, business brokers, lawyers and judges, private equity funds and venture capitalists, owners, and CFOs, among others. For more information, please visit bvresources.com .

About AAML

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers was founded in 1962, by highly regarded domestic relations attorneys "To provide leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law." There are currently more than 1650 Fellows in 50 states. The Academy Fellows are highly skilled negotiators and litigators who represent individuals in all facets of family law.

Contact:

Jared Waters, Training Director

Business Valuation Resources, LLC

Phone: 971-200-4848

Email: jaredw@bvresources.com

SOURCE Business Valuation Resources

Related Links

http://www.bvresources.com

