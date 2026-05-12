Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing donates 1,200 pounds of food to The Refuge as part of ongoing partnership

The Indianapolis home service company's community food drive will help stock a pantry serving 200 people a month

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, a family-owned HVAC and plumbing service provider serving the Indianapolis area, recently donated more than 1,200 pounds of shelf-stable food to The Refuge, a food pantry in Greenwood, Indiana, dedicated to supporting individuals and families in crisis.

Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing Call Center Supervisor Christal Galindo unloads a box of some of the 1,200 pounds of food the Indianapolis-based home service company donated to The Refuge’s food bank this month.

The donation was collected through a community food drive organized by Complete Comfort. In addition to collecting food items from employees, the home service company also provided free maintenance services to customers who donated non-perishable food items. The collected items help stock The Refuge's food pantry and support its outreach programs.

"We believe in taking care of our community both inside and outside the home," Complete Comfort Operations Manager Andrew Laughner said. "Supporting The Refuge is one way we can honor that commitment. Their mission is incredibly important, and we're proud to stand behind an organization that provides consistent access to nutritious food for individuals and families facing hardships."

The Refuge's food pantry assists more than 200 people per month, and that need goes up when the cost of groceries, gas or housing costs rise. The organization also provides a range of services designed to meet immediate needs while fostering long-term stability, including:

Emergency housing and shelter support

Crisis intervention and stabilization services

Life skills development and educational programs

Employment and resource assistance

"The Refuge is blessed multiple times a year by the food donations from Complete Comfort," said The Refuge Office Manager Stacie Ruff. "It is wonderful to live in a community that works together to help our food-insecure families. We look forward to our partnership with Complete Comfort growing and continuing to make an impact in our small part of the world."

Complete Comfort plans to continue its outreach efforts through community-focused programs that support local families and strengthen the region.

"As a family-owned company built on trust, service and putting people first, giving back is a core part of who Complete Comfort is," Laughner said. "We live here, raise our families here and care deeply about the people in this area. Giving back like this is important to us because we want to make a positive difference in our community."

For more information about Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, call them at (317) 659-9030 or visit https://completecomfortgo.com/.

About Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing

Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing is a trusted provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the greater Indianapolis area. Owned by local businessman Kenneth Hale, the company is known for its commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. It offers comprehensive heating, cooling and plumbing solutions for residential and commercial customers. With a focus on integrity, reliability and community involvement, Complete Comfort strives to deliver comfort and peace of mind to every customer it serves. For more information, visit completecomfortgo.com/.

SOURCE Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing