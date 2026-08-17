Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing promotes safe water strategies

The Indianapolis-area home service company marks National Water Quality Month with information

about repiping or water treatment options

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, a family-owned HVAC and plumbing service provider serving the Indianapolis area, is encouraging owners of older homes to assess their plumbing infrastructure during August's National Water Quality Month to prevent hidden lead contamination and costly pipe failures.

Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, a family-owned HVAC and plumbing service provider serving the Indianapolis area, is encouraging owners of older homes to assess their plumbing infrastructure during August’s National Water Quality Month.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), homes built before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder and therefore face unique risks from degraded infrastructure, including lead contamination, rusty water, and hidden pipe leaks.

"We love the character of historic homes, but their invisible infrastructure often hides serious risks," said Kenneth Hale, owner of Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing. "Older properties frequently utilize galvanized iron or lead pipes, and over time, internal degradation causes restricted water flow, structural leaks and heavy metal contamination. National Water Quality Month is an ideal time for homeowners to identify these hidden hazards and ensure that their drinking water is safe."

Homeowners facing these infrastructure challenges generally have two primary strategic pathways to ensure clean drinking water:

Comprehensive Property Repiping: This complete process replaces failing legacy lines with modern, durable materials like copper or flexible PEX. It permanently eliminates structural pipe decay and restores optimal water pressure throughout the entire property.



Whole-House Water Treatment: Installing advanced filtration, UV purifiers or specialized water conditioners targets specific chemical issues. These robust systems effectively neutralize heavy metals, eliminate harmful bacteria and mitigate aggressive scale buildup caused by hard water.

Spotting warning signs early can help homeowners avoid thousands of dollars in emergency repairs. They should watch for red or brown-tinted water, ongoing drops in water pressure or unexplained leaks behind walls. Ignoring these issues can put both family health and the home's structural integrity at risk.

"Replacing outdated plumbing preserves a home's structure and keeps tap water safe," Hale added. "This August, homeowners -- especially those in older properties -- should consider a professional water quality check. Complete Comfort understands how the Indianapolis area's climate, hard water and aging infrastructure can strain local plumbing. Our team knows exactly how to protect your system year after year."

For more homeowner tips on plumbing, heating and cooling topics, visit https://completecomfortgo.com/blog/.

About Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing

Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing is a trusted provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the greater Indianapolis area. Owned by local businessman Kenneth Hale, the company is known for its commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. It offers comprehensive heating, cooling and plumbing solutions for residential and commercial customers. With a focus on integrity, reliability and community involvement, Complete Comfort strives to deliver comfort and peace of mind to every customer it serves. For more information, visit completecomfortgo.com/.

SOURCE Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing