Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing shares tips for keeping HVAC systems running efficiently during peak summer heat

The Indianapolis-area home service company encourages homeowners to take simple steps that improve comfort, reduce energy costs and prevent costly breakdowns

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, a family-owned HVAC and plumbing service provider serving the Indianapolis area, is encouraging homeowners to prepare their air conditioning systems for the hottest days of summer by following a few simple maintenance practices that can improve efficiency, lower utility bills and reduce the likelihood of unexpected repairs.

Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing encourages homeowners to take simple steps that prevent costly breakdowns

During periods of extreme heat like this week in Indianapolis, air conditioners often run for extended periods to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures. Without proper maintenance, that increased workload can strain HVAC systems, leading to reduced performance, higher energy consumption and premature equipment failure.

"Your air conditioner works hardest during extreme temps, which is why preventative maintenance is so important," said Kenneth Hale, owner of Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing. "A few simple steps can help your energy bill and prevent a system shutdown when your HVAC is needed the most."

An inefficient HVAC system doesn't just affect comfort. It can also increase monthly energy bills, shorten the lifespan of equipment and place unnecessary stress on critical components like blower motors or capacitors. Homeowners who take a proactive approach before temperatures reach their highest point are often able to avoid emergency calls.

Complete Comfort recommends homeowners take the following steps to improve HVAC efficiency:

Replace air filters monthly and ensure you have the correct size.

Keep the outdoor condenser unit free of debris and do not shade it with items like tents or umbrellas

Keep the thermostat temperature consistent. Constant movement can increase system strain and efficiency.

Make sure supply and return vents are open and unobstructed by appliances or furniture.

Schedule professional HVAC maintenance for coil cleanings and to inspect refrigerant levels, components and system performance before problems develop.

In central Indiana, where temperatures and humidity can place significant demands on cooling equipment, routine maintenance can make a noticeable difference. Seasonal inspections also allow technicians to identify worn components before they result in expensive emergency repairs.

"The best time to address HVAC issues is before they become emergencies," Hale added. "Don't let a small problem turn into an avalanche. Contact a professional for effective service and peace of mind."

For more information about Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, call (317) 659-9030 or visit https://completecomfortgo.com/.

About Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing

Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing is a trusted provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the greater Indianapolis area. Owned by local businessman Kenneth Hale, the company is known for its commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. It offers comprehensive heating, cooling and plumbing solutions for residential and commercial customers. With a focus on integrity, reliability and community involvement, Complete Comfort strives to deliver comfort and peace of mind to every customer it serves. For more information, visit completecomfortgo.com/.

SOURCE Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing