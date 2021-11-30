Complete Controller Partners with Mercer to Provide Gig Worker Insurance

As the market changes, companies must innovate to survive and thrive. Tweet this

The PERKS platform, developed by Mercer, offers freelancers a way to select their own benefits from a myriad of options including not only health and life, but also disability, professional liability, and more. The platform also provides employers with a way to contribute to their workers' PERKS accounts at any level they desire. As workers move from one employer to the next, their benefits move with them.

PERKS empowers independent contractors to have control over their benefits selections and negotiate for employer participation. Employers that contribute to their freelancers' PERKS account will be much more desirable to work for.

Jennifer goes on to say, "This is a solution that addresses exactly the problems our nation's burgeoning non-traditional workforce is experiencing. As the market changes, companies must innovate to survive and thrive. As a company that serves entrepreneurs, working closely with small businesses, organizations and busy households, we are acutely aware of this market gap and excited to have found the perfect answer."

