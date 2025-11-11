Complete Genomics Highlights Clinical Research Sequencing Solutions and Partnerships at AMP 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a leading innovator in genomic sequencing technologies, will showcase its expanded portfolio for oncology and infectious disease research at the 2025 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting, Nov. 11–15 in Boston.

Located at Booth 1210 at AMP, Complete Genomics will highlight its DNBSEQ sequencing platforms and collaborations with leading assay developers and clinical laboratories, underscoring how its technology supports a comprehensive range of applications in clinical research, molecular pathology, and translational science.

DNBSEQ-T1+ Launch and Expanding Clinical Research Collaborations

Building on momentum from earlier this year, the company's DNBSEQ-T1+ system—introduced at the AGBT conference and now shipping in the U.S.—is designed for cost-effective, scalable sequencing across a range of applications, from whole exome and single-cell studies to oncology and methylation research.

The company also announced a collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS to integrate Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's MSK-IMPACT® and MSK-ACCESS® comprehensive genomic profiling assays on the DNBSEQ-T1+ sequencing platform and SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The partnership combines MSK's clinically validated oncology assays with SOPHiA GENETICS' cloud-based analytics and Complete Genomics' high-accuracy, high-throughput sequencing technology to deliver a scalable, cost-efficient solution for decentralized laboratories. Joint validation demonstrated strong concordance with existing systems and improved performance, providing clinical labs, cancer centers, and drug developers with a powerful, end-to-end workflow for precision oncology.

New DNBSEQ-G99RS* Flow Cells Expand Flexibility for Clinical Research Assays

The company's newly launched DNBSEQ-G99RS* Large and Small flow cells extend the platform's throughput from 40 million to 400 million reads per run, allowing laboratories to run infectious disease assays, oncology panels, and exome-scale testing on a single instrument. The G99 is also the first Complete Genomics sequencer - manufactured in the United States, reflecting the company's investment in local manufacturing to enhance supply chain resilience and meet growing demand from clinical research laboratories.

New OmicsNest Bioinformatics Analysis Platform for microbial identification and assembly

The OmicsNest Bioinformatics Platform delivers powerful, end-to-end analysis for microbial identification and genome assembly. With Docker-based deployment and direct integration with ZLIMS/PaaZ and CG instruments, OmicsNest streamlines bioinformatics workflows and accelerates insights across multiple microbial applications. Combining both hardware and software capabilities, OmicsNest provides true end-to-end solution — from sample-in to report-out — for diverse applications including metagenomics, small whole-genome, and targeted sequencing (16S region, ITS, COI) as well as metabarcoding workflows.

"At AMP 2025, we're demonstrating how our platforms empower assay developers and clinical researchers to accelerate discovery across oncology and infectious disease," said Rob Tarbox, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics. "From the new G99RS* and DNBSEQ-T1+RS* sequencers to our growing U.S. manufacturing footprint and partner ecosystem, we're helping labs achieve scalable, reliable sequencing performance in every research setting."

Workshop Showcases Cancer Comprehensive Genomic Profiling, MRD and Pathogen Detection Solutions

Complete Genomics and partners AccuraGen and ABL Diagnostics will present real-world applications of minimal residual disease (MRD) and pathogen detection assays powered by DNBSEQ platforms of varying throughputs.

Workshop: Advances in Ultra-Sensitive Genomic Technologies for Cancer and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 3:00–3:50 PM EST | Room 160B, Level 1

This session will spotlight new data and assay validation studies leveraging DNBSEQ® technology for oncology and infectious disease research.

Highlights include:

Yale School of Medicine : Use of ultra-sensitive whole-genome sequencing–based ctDNA monitoring to predict immunotherapy response in melanoma.

: Use of ultra-sensitive whole-genome sequencing–based ctDNA monitoring to predict immunotherapy response in melanoma. Augusta University : Analytical validation of a 1,080-gene oncology panel using the DNBSEQ-T1+ and G400 sequencers with integrated iCare reporting.

: Analytical validation of a 1,080-gene oncology panel using the DNBSEQ-T1+ and G400 sequencers with integrated iCare reporting. ABL Diagnostics: A cost-efficient, multiplexed NGS approach for next-generation infectious disease testing, further detailed in ABL's accompanying poster presentation.

U.S. Manufacturing Expansion and Quality Milestones

Complete Genomics has expanded its U.S. reagent manufacturing facility in San Jose, California, beginning with reagents for the DNBSEQ-T7RS high-throughput sequencer. Additional reagent kits will follow, enabling faster delivery and enhanced quality control for U.S. customers.

The company has also completed Stage 1 and Stage 2 audits by TÜV and has been recommended for ISO 13485:2026 certification, with final certification expected within 60 days. This internationally recognized quality standard reinforces Complete Genomics' commitment to consistency, reliability, and compliance—essential attributes for laboratories operating in regulated and translational environments.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides comprehensive sequencing solutions spanning sample and library preparation, lab automation, sequencing, and data analysis. Its portfolio includes a full lineup of sequencers—from low- to ultra-high throughput—powered by proprietary DNBSEQ® technology. More than 10,900 scientific publications have been generated using DNBSEQ technology across diverse applications.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

