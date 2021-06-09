Complete Health and Collaborative Health Systems Partner on New Direct Contracting Entity to Promote Better Care Coordination for Medicare Beneficiaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., JACKSONVILLE, Fla., and TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Health, a physician-centric, primary care group, announced today it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a management services organization, to launch Complete Health Accountable Care, LLC, a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) that enables better care coordination for Medicare beneficiaries in Alabama and Florida.

Complete Health Accountable Care is one of 53 DCEs selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in Performance Year 2021 of the new Direct Contracting model, which began on April 1, 2021.

Complete Health Accountable Care will partner with Collaborative Health Systems to extend its services to the 12,000 Medicare beneficiaries currently served by Complete Health in Florida and Alabama. By applying the DCE model to Complete Health's advanced quality care programs, providers will be better equipped to work together to provide higher quality care and coordinate services according to individual medical needs and treatment choices. Complete Health will also protect medical records and privacy and help reduce duplicate tests and paperwork that waste time and money.

"Complete Health is honored to be selected as one of the pioneer DCEs in the Direct Contracting model to help improve care coordination and efficiency within Medicare," said Jeff Preuss, CEO of Complete Health. "We've always taken a patient-centric approach to primary care, and this opportunity combined with Collaborative Health Systems' expertise will allow us to further demonstrate our commitment to innovation in senior support and care."

"Direct Contracting enables healthcare organizations to take advantage of the innovations, efficiencies, and savings from value-based care," said Anthony Valdes, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "By working with Complete Health, we're able to leverage the infrastructure and experience from past value-based care models to help them thrive within this new model."

For nearly a decade, CHS has helped healthcare providers navigate and succeed in value-based care models such as Medicare Shared Savings Program, the Next Generation ACO Model, Medicare Advantage (MA), and now Direct Contracting. CHS provides Complete Health Accountable Care, LLC with management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities to help physicians coordinate care within the new environment and close care gaps. CHS also helps remove the financial burden of Direct Contracting for new organizations like Complete Health, making the model more accessible.

Direct Contracting is the next accountable care model from the CMS Innovation Center (CMMI) that seeks to redesign healthcare delivery and payment. A DCE is a group of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations who collaborate closely to keep patients healthy. Through the Direct Contracting model, healthcare organizations can join a DCE to extend patient access to partner providers and specialists, while also balancing whole-person care and efficient spending to enhance the overall quality of care.

For more information about Complete Health Accountable Care, LLC and its opportunities for providers and patients, visit https://completehealth.com/accountablecare/.

For more information about CHS and Direct Contracting support, call 866-245-7043 or visit https://www.collaborativehealthsystems.com/.

About Complete Health

Complete Health is a physician-centric, professionally managed, technology-enabled primary care group delivering excellent quality support services and patient health outcomes. The group based in Florida has practices in metro-Birmingham, Ala. and metro-Daytona, Fla., with growth plans across the Southeast. Complete Health builds on existing practices to embrace value-based care concepts, reduce physician administrative burden, and focus on patient care and quality outcomes – all while lowering the total cost of care. For more information about Complete Health visit www.completehealth.com.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, one Direct Contracting entity, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

Collaborative Health Systems operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. For more information, call 866-245-7043.

