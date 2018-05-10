Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. Acquires PDQ Billing Services

PALMER, Mass., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology, today announced the acquisition of PDQ Billing Services, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Founded in 1993, PDQ Billing Services have been providing the very best in revenue cycle management and credentialing services to the ambulatory healthcare segment.

This strategic acquisition further advances Complete HealthCare Solutions' strategy to offer a single source for the most comprehensive, high performing Revenue Cycle Management services and health information technology solutions. Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. delivers industry-leading RCM services including lowest days in A/R, superb denial management and clean aging, resulting in increased practice revenue.

"Adding these assets to Complete Healthcare Solutions' existing portfolio enables us to better serve our clients, improve scalability and further drive our investment in innovation," said Complete HealthCare Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Penna.

"This transaction is expected to directly benefit our existing clients and the PDQ Billing Service clients and team members we'll welcome to our family. Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. is a critical strategic partner to thousands of private provider practices and healthcare organizations and our highest priority is to successfully meet their needs, allowing them to focus on healthcare."

Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc.'s portfolio includes a robust set of clinical and financial solutions supporting the full scope of care delivery processes — including Revenue Cycle Management Services, Credentialing, Patient Pay Solutions, Lytec and Medisoft (PM software) UnifiMD (EHR solution); Updox (Patient Portal and Engagement), and Rcopia4 (DrFirst Erx).

