Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. and TotalMD Partner to Deliver PM & EMR Solution Suite to Independent Ambulatory Healthcare Providers

PALMER, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020



An EMR designed by providers for providers.

"The TotalMD partnership offers an exciting opportunity for Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. to continue to strengthen and expand our UnifiMD ONC Certified EMR footprint. I believe through our combined customer base, reseller channel and joint marketing efforts we will effectively improve patient care by continuing to provide personalized solutions to the independent ambulatory provider market," commented Mike Penna, CEO of Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc.



This is the largest partnership of many made over the past few years by Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc., which has become known for its ability to identify quality solutions backed by industry leading companies that are a strategic fit and quickly deploy them to enhance the customer experience of both companies.



Commenting on the partnership, David Arnett, President of TotalMD, said "Our companies share the goal of helping independent medical practices be successful in the rapidly changing healthcare industry. This partnership allows us to provide practices with an integrated software solution along with the personalized service and support TotalMD has always been known for."



About Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. (CHS)

Since 1995, CHS has been a trusted Health IT solutions partner of independent healthcare provider practices. Helping providers thrive in an everchanging healthcare environment ensures continued improvement in the level of patient care. Our solutions include integrated electronic health records, practice management software, medical billing services, patient engagement platforms, implementation, training and ongoing support.

About TotalMD

Starting with its initial release in 2008, TotalMD now offers practice management software, electronic health records software, prescription management solutions, and patient engagement solutions available on the cloud or installed locally. Located in Mesa, Arizona, the company was founded by medical industry veterans and serves independent medical practices and medical billing companies.

