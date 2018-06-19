Complete Teardown Report of Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus Processor Packages with Physical and Cost Comparison Analysis

In the high end smartphone market four manufacturers, Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Qualcomm, lead in the Application Processor Environment (APE) stakes. All four have a different supply chain but all remain competitive. Samsung is the only one present in two different supply chains. It provides the APE for its own flagship but it also provides the APE die for Qualcomm.

Since 2016, the Galaxy smartphone series has featured the two APEs depending on where in the world they're sold. This year Samsung renewed this partnership by integrating the Exynos 9 with several innovations like modified semi-additive process (mSAP) printed circuit board (PCB) or new package-on-package (PoP) integration developed by Samsung itself or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with Molded Core Embedded Package (MCeP) developed by Shinko.

Depending on where in the world it's sold, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has several features that can differ. The international' version features an Exynos 9810 chipset with mSAP technology for the main board PCB while the US version features the Snapdragon 845 chipset with standard main board PCB.

The Exynos 9810 is an embedded die package with in-house packaging technology, using two moldings to improve the well-known Through Molded Via (TMV) technology. The Snapdragon 845 still uses Shinko's MCeP technology, but with new improvement since the last analyzed Snapdragon APE. In this report, we will show the differences between both packages and their innovations, including molding compound, substrate and decoupling capacitors. The detailed comparison between both APE packages will give the pros and the cons of the PoP technologies.

This report reviews the Exynos 9810 and the Snapdragon 845, including a complete package analysis, cost analysis, and price estimate for the chips. Also included is a physical and cost comparison of the different solutions. Finally, it features a technical and physical comparison between the previous generation of the Exynos and the Snapdragon Series, and the other APE packaging solutions from Huawei and Apple.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Samsung and Qualcomm - Company Profiles



3. Samsung Galaxy S9+ Teardown - US vs. EU versions



4. Exynos and Snapdragon Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis - Methodology

SM-G965F/N and SM-G965U1 Main Board Analysis

Board overview and cross-section

Package Assembly

View and dimensions



Package overview and cross-section



Package opening

Die

View, dimensions, and markings



Cross-section and process characteristics

5. Physical and Cost Comparison

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs. 845 PoP

Samsung Exynos 8 vs. 9 PoP

Snapdragon 845 vs. Exynos 9 - cost comparison

PoP technology comparison

6. Manufacturing Process Flow

Die process and wafer fabrication unit

Packaging process and fabrication unit

7. Cost Analysis

Cost analysis overview

Main steps used in the economic analysis

Yield hypotheses

Die cost

Wafer and die cost

Packaging assembly cost

Panel front-end cost



Cost per process steps

Component cost

8. Estimated Price Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Apple

Huawei

Qualcomm

Samsung



