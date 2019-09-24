DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunny Optical Folded Optics Periscope Camera Module" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes a complete technology and cost analysis of the Huawei P30 Pro folded optic periscope camera module that includes the CIS die, the lens module, the prism, the voice coil motor (VCM) and the housing. Also, comparisons with the Huawei P20 Pro telephoto camera are provided. These comparisons highlight structures, technical choices and manufacturing cost.

The competition for the best camera phone is led by Huawei with its latest flagship product, the P30 Pro. Huawei has been in this position before, as its P9 model was among the first to switch to dual cameras on the back. The module in the P30 Pro that integrates a CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) from Sony, which uses Exmor-RS Technology, has now an 8.2M pixel resolution telephoto camera offering x5 optical zoom and x50 digital zoom.



The Huawei P30 Pro Periscope Camera is integrated in a quad camera solution in the rear face of the phone. The quad camera solution includes the main camera, a wide-angle camera and a folded optic periscope for the telephoto camera function, combined with a time-of-flight (TOF) camera. This configuration produces better photo quality.



The P30 Pro telephoto camera module has dimensions of 29mm x 17.8mm x 5.85mm. It is equipped with a Sony CIS, a Sunny optical 5-element lens and prism, and a TDK autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) component.



This is the first camera that integrates a prism in the optical part. Thanks to the prism, the CIS receives light at 90 compared to the direction of the photo taken. This gives more space for the optical module to move to compare to the standard telephoto camera module.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile and Supply Chain

Sony

Sunny Optical

TDK

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Smartphone Disassembly

Folded Optic Periscope Camera Module

Camera module views

Camera module disassembly

Camera module cross-section

Prism Part

Views and dimensions

Disassembly

Lens Module

Views and dimensions

Disassembly

CIS Die

CIS die views and dimensions

CIS delayering and main blocks

CIS die process

CIS die cross-section

CIS die process characteristics

4. Comparison with the Huawei P20' Telephoto Camera Structure



5. Sensor Manufacturing Process

Logic Circuit Front-End Process

Pixel Array Front-End Process

BSI + Cu-Cu Hybrid Bonding + Microlens Processes

CIS Wafer Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication unit

6. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

CMOS Image Sensor Cost

Logic circuit front-end cost

Pixel array front-end cost

BSI & Cu-Cu hybrid bonding front-end cost

Color filter and microlens front-end cost

Total front-end cost

Back-end: tests and dicing

CIS wafer and die cost

Camera Module Assembly Cost

Lens module cost

AFA/OIS cost

Prism cost

Final assembly cost

Camera module cost

7. Cost Comparison



8. Selling Price

Companies Mentioned



Huawei

Sony

Sunny Optical

TDK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yi0j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

