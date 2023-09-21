Complete Technology Solutions (CTS) Enters Into Partnership With New Charter Technologies

Midwest-based Solutions and Services Company Joins New Charter Fold

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced a partnership with Complete Technology Solutions (CTS), a managed IT provider based in Sparta, Illinois. CTS is an IT and communications provider offering leading-edge technology solutions, innovative service, and superior support to the midwest region.

Complete Technology Solutions (CTS)

This strategic alliance represents a pivotal moment for both organizations. It also underscores CTS's ambition, as voiced by president Kelly Ethington, to expand its expert services and tap into additional expertise with one ultimate aim: delivering even better service to its customers.

Ethington shared her perspective on this new partnership.

"As we learned more about New Charter, we identified quickly that this relationship was very different than anything we had previously seen," said Ethington. "NCT offers us an opportunity to continue to run our company independently, doing what we do best with the same team we have always had; yet offers the advantages of a larger organization with so many more resources. We are able to offer our clients a better experience because of the new tools and software that are available to us, and do it in a cost-effective manner."

Ethington and the CTS team will aso be able to enhance their customer offerings with a more comprehensive approach, leveraging their newfound expertise in areas such as web design and software development/integration - previously beyond their scope but are now achievable through this partnership.

"Our customers will see a deeper, more consultative approach to solutions we can bring their organization that will allow them to use technology in a strategic way to advance their key performance indicators like profit, growth, and efficiency."

One of the most significant advantages of this partnership, as noted by Ethington, is the growth and development opportunities it offers to CTS team members. In addition to these enhanced professional growth prospects, CTS anticipates a stronger talent pool thanks to New Charter's exceptional recruiting services. This will empower the company to stay agile and responsive to emerging technologies and ideas.

