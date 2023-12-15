CompleteCare Health Network Provides Notice of Cybersecurity Incident

News provided by

CompleteCare Health Network

15 Dec, 2023, 23:30 ET

SI DESEA RECIBIR ESTE AVISO EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR MARQUE [856-451-4700]. GRACIAS

BRIDGETON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompleteCare Health Network (CCHN) is providing notice of a recent cybersecurity incident that involved certain individuals' personal identifiable information and personal health information.

On or around October 12, 2023, CCHN detected and stopped a sophisticated ransomware attack, in which an unauthorized third party accessed some of CCHN's computer systems. CCHN immediately disconnected the affected systems, initiated its response protocols, and engaged third-party forensic specialists to assist them with securing the network environment, and investigating the extent of any unauthorized activity, including whether any patient information was accessed. 

CCHN's investigation determined that the unauthorized third party may have exfiltrated personal data during this incident. CCHN took steps to ensure data will not be further published or distributed. CCHN has also notified, and is working with, federal law enforcement to investigate.

The impacted data varied by individual, but it may have contained personal information, including names, phone numbers, addresses, and some sensitive personal information and/or personal health information. Beginning on December 15, 2023, CCHN mailed letters to affected individuals, and while, to date, CCHN is unaware of any misuse of the involved information, as a precaution, they are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to individuals whose Personal Identifiable Information (PII) may have been impacted. Each notification letter sent to impacted individuals will include a list of specific data elements that were impacted as well as resources that they may use to protect themselves.

For more information on this incident, individuals may visit our website at [https://completecarenj.org/] or call CCHN's dedicated call center at 856-451-4700 and select option 7. Representatives are available for 90 days from the date of this posting, to assist individuals with questions regarding this incident, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. 

CCHN sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We value the security of the data we maintain and are taking steps intended to prevent an incident like this from reoccurring.

SOURCE CompleteCare Health Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.