Completed Purchases of Ordinary Shares to Satisfy Non-Employee Directors' Awards and Grants of Ordinary Shares to Non-Employee Directors

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, provides an update on the completed purchases of Burford's ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares") to satisfy non-employee directors' awards and grants of Shares to non-employee directors under the Burford Capital Limited 2021 Non-Employee Directors' Share Plan (the "NED Plan").

Completed purchases of Shares

On June 4, 2024, Burford completed the open market purchases of 19,285 Shares on the London Stock Exchange at a blended price of 1129.2549p per Share to satisfy a grant of awards to Burford's non-employee directors under the NED Plan.

Grants of Shares to non-employee directors under the NED Plan

Effective June 4, 2024, each of the following current and former non-employee directors were granted Shares under the NED Plan as compensation for his or her services as a director.

Person discharging

managerial responsibilities Burford's

purchase price Number of Shares

granted under the

NED Plan Total shareholding

following the grant under

the NED Plan Rukia Baruti $14.19 2,467 4,959 Pamela Corrie $14.19 2,352 4,426 Robert Gillespie $14.19 2,467 15,265 Christopher Halmy $14.19 4,246 30,448 John Sievwright $14.19 5,803 23,601 Hugh Steven Wilson $14.19 1,950 305,785

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transactions set forth above are included at the end of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, Burford and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are forward-looking, including in its periodic reports that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information made available to Burford's security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Burford cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that Burford's actual results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those Burford expects include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Burford's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024 and other reports or documents that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if Burford's results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

