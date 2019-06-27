Completely Clear, And Yet Perfectly Private -- Graber Enhances Its Sheer And Layered Shades

MIDDLETON, Wis., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graber, a leader in window coverings since 1939, is launching a reimagined, redesigned version of its distinctive Overture Sheer Shades and Mezzanine Layered Shades collection. These sleek, highly functional shades have been engineered for enhanced light control, privacy, and peace of mind.

Available in a variety of modern hues and textures, Graber's seamless Overture Sheer Shades have a clean, airy design that provides light filtering and gentle light diffusion, depending on vane position—all while blocking out harmful UV rays.

Graber Mezzanine Layered Shades have a contemporary look and feel with alternating sheer and opaque fabrics. Completely raise the shades into the valance for an unobstructed view. Then lower the shade from its valance and align the banded layers to gently filter light through the sheer fabric. For privacy, separate the bands until light is blocked and the room is darkened.

"Graber Sheer and Layered Shades are the perfect additions to rooms in your home that let in significant natural light, but you want the versatility to filter that light or block it altogether," said Sean Martin, Senior Vice President and General Manager. "These shades are unique because they give you clear outdoor views, while allowing you to precisely control light and privacy when you need it."

As a Best Experience Company, Graber's focus on quality and innovation is evident in each shade. Defining features include:

Sheer shade with the largest vane overlap (14 mm) for enhanced privacy, light control, and peace of mind

(14 mm) for enhanced privacy, light control, and peace of mind 100% woven, glue-free construction means no unsightly stitches or adhesives that can yellow over time

means no unsightly stitches or adhesives that can yellow over time Limited Lifetime Guarantee for years of worry-free performance

for years of worry-free performance UV protection for your home's furniture, rugs, decor, and electronic devices

for your home's furniture, rugs, decor, and electronic devices Complimentary coordinating fabric-wrapped cassette valance for a sleek, finished look

for a sleek, finished look Complimentary vane alignment available at time of order creates a consistent look across windows

available at time of order creates a consistent look across windows Certified Best for Kids ™ —Tested and certified by an independent laboratory, Graber Sheer and Layered shades can be ordered without operating cords or with inaccessible or non-looped inner cords based on industry safety standards

—Tested and certified by an independent laboratory, and Layered shades can be ordered without operating cords or with inaccessible or non-looped inner cords based on industry safety standards OEKO-TEX®Standard 100 Certified Fabrics—Graber Sheer and Layered Shades are made with certified fabrics free of harmful polyvinyl chloride (PVC), halogen, lead, phenols, formaldehyde, allergenic dyes, pesticides, heavy metals, and meet all volatile organic compound (VOC) content limits

For additional information on Graber Overture Sheer Shades and Mezzanine Layered Shades, including ordering free product swatches, contact a Graber Design Consultant or visit GraberBlinds.com.

ABOUT GRABER

Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, has elevated the standard for window treatments since its inception in 1939, when John Graber invented the very first example of Graber craftsmanship. Through his innovation and insight, Graber began – and continues to be – a committed, trustworthy partner for both dealers and consumers, ensuring the perfect customized solution for any window. As a Dedicated Expert, Graber's attentive nature and solution-oriented approach builds relationships enduring for this project and every one after. With its assortment of quality materials, fresh styles and cost-effective pricing, Graber has been a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

