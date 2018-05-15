CompleteMarkets.com Named Among '50 Fastest Growing Companies in 2018'

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CompleteMarkets.com, an insurance industry focused destination site for insurance agents, buyers, and insurers, announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the '50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2018.'

"The Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2018 program identifies companies which are revolutionizing the decision making and business growth process, and winning a spot on this list indicates the company has not only distinguished itself from peers by proving itself as one of the fastest growing companies but also helping other companies to gain momentum in the marketplace," said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected CompleteMarkets based on its financial growth, ability to retain customers, frequent innovation, and contribution to the IT and insurance technology (insurtech) sector at large.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2018. Innovation that benefits the insurance buyer and the independent insurance agent is badly needed and we are happy to be acknowledged," said Adrian Holloway, CEO at CompleteMarkets.com.

About CompleteMarkets

Founded in 2007, with a mission to 'bring the best value to all players in the insurance buying cycle' CompleteMarkets has innovated continuously to help small businesses and individual insurance buyers to connect to a local, independent insurance agent, who in turn, could be matched to the right insurance market (carrier or wholesaler), with the focus of bringing the best value to the insurance buyer.

CompleteMarkets helps many business owners of every size and business type in all states, with Business Liability Insurance, Professional Liability, Commercial Auto Insurance, Workers Compensation and other specialty insurance like pollution liability or liquor liability insurance, for example. The team also helps individuals with life, health, home and auto insurance.

While CompleteMarkets does not actually write or make any money off the policy, the independent nature of the company puts it in the perfect position to recommend the best independent insurance agent and the best carrier/wholesaler for the specific needs of the insurance buyer.

For further information about this press release or the company, please contact Adrian Holloway, CEO at (909) 547 6212

