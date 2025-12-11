CompleteSMS Unveils new Gmail™ Add-On on That Enables SMS Management from Customers' Email Inbox

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CompleteSMS by Red Oxygen, a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider, is proud to announce a new add-on for Gmail™. The new add-on allows customers to easily and efficiently send, receive and reply to text messages from their Gmail inbox.

With the add-on, customer-facing teams such as sales, support, scheduling and operations can send appointment reminders, service updates and quick replies to customers directly from Gmail, reducing response times and keeping conversations in one place.

"Our Gmail customers are looking for more convenience right in their inbox, and this add-on will provide that," said Tom Sheahan, CEO and co-founder of CompleteSMS. "The new CompleteSMS add-on for Gmail offers a seamless experience that works on your existing framework and allows for more immediate results with SMS. Users will have record of sent messages within their sent folder and have their replies show up in their Gmail inbox, too. Installation is simple, with no developer needed, and is compatible with the Gmail phone app, as well. The end result is simpler business SMS at your fingertips."

The add-on will enable users to access existing Gmail contacts and groups, add multiple signature templates that can also be used as message templates, schedule messages and more. The add-on is now available via the Google Workspace Marketplace.

Current CompleteSMS account holders can immediately start sending messages through the add-on once installed. New customers can start a free trial, after installation, through the add-on.

News of the Gmail add-on comes just months after CompleteSMS was launched by Red Oxygen. CompleteSMS is the company's next generation texting platform for businesses sending messages at any scale. The CompleteSMS web portal enables users to send two-way business texting, both individually or in bulk by the thousands, including messages sent through the Gmail add-on, while also being the hub for administrators to manage the account, to easily view reports, manage users, store contacts and utilize distribution lists.

CompleteSMS supports carrier-required business registrations and messaging standards, helping ensure reliable delivery across regions.

To learn more about CompleteSMS, visit https://completesms.com/.

About CompleteSMS

Founded in 2001 as Red Oxygen, CompleteSMS is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider. The company enables businesses to send appointment and payment reminders, security codes, emergency alerts and staffing updates easily with its online application, through email or from a spreadsheet. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, CompleteSMS works with some of the world's top brands, including: Philips, Orkin, Skechers, Southern Methodist University, Siemens, Yamaha and more. The company has been trusted to send hundreds of millions of messages to people in over 50 countries. To learn more about Red Oxygen and CompleteSMS, visit https://completesms.com/ or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

