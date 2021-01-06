Completion of Comprehensive Refinancing Positions Optimas for Strong Growth in 2021 and Beyond

"This event is quite transformational for Optimas." Tweet this

"This refinancing will improve overall cashflow, providing more resources to expand and grow the business. We fully expect this transaction will result in existing and potential customers entrusting their business with Optimas with greater confidence as well as helping new and potential suppliers to engage more fully as we work to deliver mutually beneficial relationships," Japczyk said.

"In August of last year, we implemented our Manufacturing Solutions strategy which really changed the trajectory of the company, particularly with strong performance in Q4," said Marc Strandquist, CEO of Optimas. "Now, with this refinancing we can transform the business over the next few years as we follow our strategy to deliver more to our customers and strengthen our relationship with suppliers."

