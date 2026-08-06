The "Sidequest Summer Streamathon" Brought Joey Bada$$, RAUD, Abdul Carter, Arvelle Reese, D'Angelo Ponds and a Star-Studded Cast of Creators, Athletes and Streamers Together for 24 Hours — With Sneakers Given Away Live All Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex and adidas did something the two companies had never done together before: on July 31, they ran 24 straight hours of live, unscripted programming, anchored by Complex's own on-air talent, to launch the new Hyperboost Euphoria. The premise behind the day: Hyperboost Euphoria is built for a generation that sees life as an ongoing series of discoveries—moving seamlessly between digital and physical worlds, pursuing new experiences, communities, and passions, and dressing for wherever those side quests take them.

COMPLEX AND ADIDAS PULL OFF FIRST-EVER 24-HOUR LIVE-STREAM TAKEOVER TO LAUNCH THE NEW HYPERBOOST EUPHORIA Speed Speed

Called the "Sidequest Summer Streamathon," the broadcast followed Complex host Jordan Rose and Twitch streamer, YouTuber and entertainer RAUD through a full day and night across New York City.

Surprise appearances from Joey Bada$$ stopped the broadcast in its tracks and became the biggest moments of the entire 24 hours, alongside sneaker giveaways throughout the day and unplanned run-ins with athletes and creators that kept fans locked in and engaged in real time.

Over the course of the 24 hours:

Joey Bada$$'s visits generated the highest-performing social content of the weekend and became the stream's most talked-about moment.

Real-time social clipping amplified key livestream moments, extending the conversation well beyond the live broadcast.

Sneaker giveaways fueled community participation and encouraged repeat tune-in throughout the event.

The crew made a stop at legendary jewelry designer Greg Yuna's Soho store.

Giants players Abdul Carter and Arvelle Reese and Jets player D'Angelo Ponds made appearances.

The 24-hour stream became the #1 highest viewed Complex partnerships livestream of 2026 and the highest-performing @Complexsneakers livestream ever, delivering 11.24% cumulative engagement across featured Instagram content, +2,607% growth over the adidas x Complex NBA All-Star Weekend livestream, and increased YouTube viewership.

Throughout the broadcast, US-based viewers competed for real pairs of the Hyperboost Euphoria through live trivia and predictions tied to what was happening on screen in real time — no purchase necessary. In total, 36 pairs were given away live throughout the day.

"adidas has been a fantastic partner, and we were excited to bring our audiences together around the launch of the Hyperboost Euphoria," said Mike Tresvant, Executive Vice President, Brand Partnerships, Complex. "Complex's audience lives at the intersection of so many consumer passion points, which made this the perfect way to capture that energy — operating the way our audience actually lives: unscripted, always moving, always finding the next thing. Fans who tuned in experienced the Hyperboost Euphoria as the everyday lifestyle shoe for a generation that is always moving, connecting, and discovering the next."

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

SOURCE Complex