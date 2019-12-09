Complex Networks Partners With Bonsai To Launch The Complex SHOP, A Curated Marketplace That Seamlessly Blends Content And Commerce

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex Networks, a global lifestyle brand and media company, and one of the most influential voices in popular culture today, and Bonsai, the commerce platform for publishers, today announced the launch of the Complex SHOP , an e-commerce destination that reimagines the existing mainstream marketplace by merging the brand's voice with a highly-curated selection of products.

In a return to the brand's ethos as the original buyer's guide, Complex SHOP celebrates creatives by bringing the global community together through the marketplace with unexpected connections that influence and inform the world from fashion and streetwear to art and design. In partnership with Bonsai's native checkout technology, the Complex SHOP is more than a transaction as it enables audiences to discover and purchase exclusive products that represent them and their lifestyles as they engage with Complex content, all without leaving the Complex SHOP experience.

Complex Networks is engaging Bonsai for a holistic, end-to-end e-commerce solution. This includes a multi-year service relationship to operate and optimize the performance of the Complex SHOP. In addition to Complex's collaborations and merchandise, Complex will now have access to the extensive network of integrations with brands and retailers Bonsai built in its previous iteration as a streetwear shopping and news app.

For Complex Networks, the platform provides an additional revenue stream to an already significant commerce business that is authentic to the brand and adds value for the audience. With ownership of the experience from inspiration to purchase, Complex can engage their customers' interests while driving sales.

"We've been laser focused on continuing the diversification of our revenue streams, all of which have our strong brands and premium content at their core. Given our authority in the sneakers, streetwear, art and design space, expanding our commerce presence is one of our biggest growth opportunities," said President of Complex Networks, Christian Baesler. "With the strengths of Bonsai's technology, expertise and retailer network, we're confident the Complex SHOP will be loved by our existing supporters while also bringing in a new audience that celebrates creativity and the people, processes and products that embody it."

"Through this partnership, Bonsai and Complex are creating a model for publishers to transform their most engaging content into a native commerce experience," said Bonsai founder and CEO, Saad Siddiqui. "We're honored that Complex has chosen our solution to the industry's shifting revenue model to power their flagship experience."

To learn more about the partnership, visit shop.complex.com and getbonsai.com

About Bonsai

Founded in 2016, Bonsai is an e-commerce platform trusted by elite publishers and retailers across North America and Europe. Bonsai's discovery commerce technology allows users to purchase a product within the content they love. For publishers, Bonsai provides a better revenue alternative to intrusive ads and the chance to own the customer from inspiration to gratification. For merchants, Bonsai puts their natively shoppable products in front of an audience at the moment purchasing intent is being formed, achieving more sales with less friction. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visit getbonsai.com

About Complex Networks

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular culture today. Complex Networks' digital channels, which include Complex, First We Feast, Pigeons & Planes, Sole Collector and more, is a Top 10 publisher in the U.S. for social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube. A diversified and profitable media business with premium distribution partners such as Netflix, Hulu, Pluto TV, Roku, and iFlix, Complex Networks' original content exemplifies convergence culture, exploring topics that span across popular culture from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food, reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. In 2016, the company launched ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, to bring the "Internet to life." The annual event attracts over 200 culture-shifting brands and over 60,000 digitally savvy attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

