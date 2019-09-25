Complex VTA Spoofing - The New Mobile Ad Fraud Scheme Uncovered by Scalarr

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalarr, the industry's leading ML-based anti-fraud solution, announced their discovery of a new, malicious type of mobile ad fraud that is gravely impacting advertising campaigns - it's called Complex VTA Spoofing.

With an estimated impact of nearly 60% of attributed paid installs in given campaigns, Complex VTA Spoofing is used by fraudsters to hide spam clicks as impressions that are attributed by MMPs as view-through attribution (VTA), while fraudsters steal organic installs and reap the profits.

This recently discovered fraud type focuses on ad views as fraud patterns become harder to detect given the industry's notoriety of considering VTA as inherently non-fraudulent. This belief gave headway to fraudsters to unfurl this new type of fraud that was flying under the radar of traditional anti-fraud solutions, eating away marketing budgets.

Multi-layered machine learning algorithms, used by Scalarr, played a fundamental role in discovering this new type of fraud, enabling a comprehensive analysis of mobile ad campaigns and the examination of patterns in views that showed signs of abnormal behavior.

An in-depth assessment of one of Scalarr client's data led to the discovery of a new type of fraud - in August 2019, Scalarr discovered Complex VTA Spoofing in certain traffic sources of their client TextNow; the estimated savings is $72,000 in a month.

Just imagine, by detecting Complex VTA Spoofing, a single app developer such as TextNow can save up to $1 million per year. But if we scale this to the industry-wide problem that it actually is, losses are a multimillion epidemic.

"One of the main trends in mobile ads is a significant increase in the speed of reverse engineering by ad fraudsters. This process never stops, and the attacks of fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated. A big misconception on the marketer's side is the belief that if their fraud level is low at the moment, then they are constantly protected. And our recent discovery of Complex VTA Spoofing confirms this misconception," said Inna Ushakova, CEO and Co-founder of Scalarr.

As the world of fraud continues to evolve and fraudsters grow savvier by the day, it's an enormous, game-changing advantage to have anti-fraud solutions that are constantly looking for ways to strengthen the protection walls of mobile advertisers and fight back fraud.

Have fraudsters infiltrated your advertising efforts by using Complex VTA Spoofing? They just might.

About Scalarr

Scalarr , founded in 2016, is the only anti-fraud solution that uses multiple layers of machine learning algorithms to protect advertisers against mobile ad fraud and prevent marketing losses. With an accuracy of up to 97%, Scalarr is committed to not only detecting existing types of fraud but to unveil new fraud patterns that impact marketing budgets.

