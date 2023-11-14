Complex's Best Emerging Brand, FRIED RICE, Returns to ComplexCon

The event is taking place on November 18th - 19th, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genderless streetwear brand, FRIED RICE, named ComplexCon's Best Emerging Brand at the 2022 ComplexCon festival will be returning to ComplexCon November 18 - 19, 2023 in Long Beach, CA.

Founded by self-taught designer Maya Wang, FRIED RICE is a genderless elevated streetwear brand based in New York City. A lifelong fabric lover and creator, Maya launched FRIED RICE in 2016 as a tribute to the diversity of creative and cultural perspectives in her downtown Lower East Side neighborhood. As Wang did not go to design school, she credits the community around her as the inspiration and foundation of her creative journey as a designer.

FRIED RICE has grown to be an attendee favorite at festivals nationwide, making a mark at the MADE and Afropunk festivals in Brooklyn, NY as well as ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA.

FRIED RICE will be showcasing new drops from their AW23 collection at this year's ComplexCon event.

ComplexCon invites attendees to dive deep into the convergence of pop culture, art and music while experiencing the world's most influential brands and artists in an immersive and unforgettable weekend. More information regarding the event, as well as ticket sales, can be found at www.complexcon.com.

About FRIED RICE

New York based genderless streetwear brand FRIED RICE has come to represent an ethos and borderless community that celebrates and supports the diversity of creative and cultural perspectives in our own neighborhoods and in urban life around the world. Stylistically, FRIED RICE is distinguished by its 100% unisex perspective, quirky "mashed up" creativity, inventive styling details, and a mad obsession with outstanding fabrics. Notable artists who have recently worn the brand include Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Sofi Tukker, Jacob Collier, and Jessie Reyes.

FRIED RICE is currently sold at their flagship store, located at 239 Mulberry Street in New York City; in specialty stores internationally; and on their own e-commerce website, www.friedrice-nyc.com

Instagram: @friedrice_nyc

Press Contacts:
Henry Kessler, 1(212) 924-2276, [email protected]
Sally Ruan, [email protected]

