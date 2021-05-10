Complia Health Builds Out Executive Team To Support Next Phase Of Growth

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the appointments of Paul Minton as senior vice president of Product Management and Bryan Koehler as CFO and COO. The addition of Minton and Koehler is part of a strategic initiative to drive higher caregiver and consumer satisfaction for its clients as the healthcare industry increasingly shifts toward more in-home care.

"As we continue to lead our clients through the next phase of disruption in home health care and hospice, we need industry experts passionate about helping our clients improve the healthcare experience for their clinicians and consumers," said Rich Berner, CEO of Complia Health. "Paul's clinical experience as a nurse and track record of driving industry leading innovations, combined with Bryan's financial acumen, will help build on the team's delivery of positive outcomes for our clients. I look forward to the added impact they'll have on our culture and our clients' success," he concluded.

Paul Minton has more than 30 years of experience in clinical practice and healthcare information technology, building award winning products that improve quality, reduce cost and drive clinician and consumer satisfaction. Previously, Paul was Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Allscripts where he drove strategy, roadmap, and development priorities to deliver high quality solutions to hospitals, physicians, and ambulatory organizations. Under Paul's leadership, Allscripts ranked #1 in Top 10 integrated EHR for three years consecutively (2018-20), and in 2017 ranked #1 Top Core EHR with a Population Health Management Solution from Black Book Rankings. Paul started his healthcare career in the United States Army as a combat medic. He earned his nursing degree at St. Phillip's College and holds a certification in critical care nursing from the University of Tennessee. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds two US patents for healthcare IT innovation.

"I have dedicated my career to improving quality, driving down cost, and creating world class healthcare experiences for clinicians and consumers," said Minton. "I couldn't be more excited to join a team whose focus on driving innovations and client outcomes is so aligned with mine. The post-acute care industry is ripe for disruption, I look forward to helping our clients lead the way," he added.

Bryan has more than 20 years of experience successfully turning around big and small companies, driving growth, and taking companies through the M&A and IPO process. Throughout his career, he has served as CFO for many notable companies including Linux Networx (acquired by SGI), Certiport (acquired by Pearson VUE), NetFortris, and Bay Dynamics (acquired by Broadcom). In these roles he has managed domestic and international finance, accounting, HR, and services teams. Bryan is a CPA and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting and business management from Brigham Young University.

"This is a very exciting time of growth and change in the home healthcare industry. I'm eager to apply my passion and experience working with tech-enable businesses to help direct and drive the growth of a company like Complia Health, which is leveraging technology to improve care and outcomes in such a critical industry," Koehler explained.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

