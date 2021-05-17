Complia Health Increases Investment In Driving Client Outcomes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Casey Schirk as Chief Client Officer. Schirk's addition underscores the company's commitment to delivering higher caregiver and consumer satisfaction to their clients.

"At Complia Health we shine through the reflected light of our clients' success," said Rich Berner, CEO of Complia Health. "Casey is passionate about improving healthcare, and he brings a long track record of successfully working collaboratively with clients to improve outcomes and clinician experience, while driving down cost," he added.

Schirk is a technology executive who has been focused on automating healthcare and improving outcomes for clients for more than 15 years. His experience leading high growth teams and award-winning organizations includes a variety of leadership roles across business development, executive growth management and operations.

Schirk spent more than a decade leading teams for Cerner in the United States and the United Kingdom, where he and his teams were able to help transform care across providers, payers, governments, and communities. He has delivered significant top-line growth across all markets and businesses with a strong focus on clients achieving measurable success. Schirk received his Bachelor of Science in education from Pittsburg State University and teaches in the EMBA program at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a team committed to disrupting healthcare for the benefit of clinicians, consumers and their families," said Schirk. "Complia Health is partnered with many of the leading home health and hospice agencies. I look forward to working with them to drive improved outcomes and building out their client base," he explained.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

