Complia Health Taps Technology Veteran To Lead Next Development Phase Of Smart Aging Platform

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Terry Richards as Chief Technology Officer. Richards' addition underscores the company's commitment to delivering a world class consumer and caregiver experience that ensures proactive, predictive health management.

"Sometimes the best examples of how to engage caregivers and consumers come from other industries," said Rich Berner, CEO of Complia Health. "I am excited to see the impact Terry makes on our clients' caregivers and consumers as he applies a long track record of building innovative solutions that pioneer and disrupt industries. As we continue to invest in building the industry leading smart aging platform, Terry adds deep experience utilizing many leading-edge technologies to drive world class end-user experiences," he added.

Terry brings to Complia Health 25 years of technical expertise at diverse, market leading companies, including Microsoft. He has architected solutions and built highly technical teams of engineers to delight customers in accounting, wealth management, business services and marketing. Prior to joining Complia Health, Terry served as Principal Architect for AgileThought, a multi-national consultancy where he helped customers realize their vision through effective architecture, design, and collaboration. Early in his career, Terry pioneered the online storage industry at FreeDrive where he led the development of one of the first user generated content platforms in the industry. Terry graduated from Benedictine University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics with a minor in philosophy.

"I joined Complia Health in part, because of the team's passion and commitment to improving the healthcare experience of clinicians, patients and their families," Terry Richards explained. "I look forward to leveraging my technology experience to build a world class platform that helps Complia Health's clients shift from reactive, episodic care to proactive, predictive health management," he emphasized.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

Contact:

Machie Madden

[email protected]

917/868-2358

SOURCE Complia Health