Complia Health Welcomes Matt Wandoloski And Rick Genovese To Board Of Directors

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today that Matt Wandoloski and Rick Genovese have become members of the board of directors.

"Continued aggregation in healthcare presents an opportunity for Complia Health to leverage capabilities over the next four years and grow market share. Wandoloski and Genovese possess significant broad healthcare expertise and operations experience in software, respectively. Their complimentary capabilities will position Complia Health to capitalize on market opportunities," said Martin Ambrose, President and CEO of Complia Health.

Wandoloski is the CEO of Paloma Healthcare and a seasoned healthcare executive with 39 years of successful leadership and a demonstrated record of driving profitable growth. He brings an executive level view of healthcare and unparalleled insights into the space where Complia Health is driving the business. Wandoloski has served in various executive capacities throughout his career at such well-known companies as Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Mercer, and United Healthcare. In addition, he has significant managed care industry experience from multiple lenses – including Payers, Providers and Self-Funded Employers. His areas of expertise include a deep understanding of innovative services, solutions and strategies for payers, providers, and self-funded employers, spanning commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business.

Previously the executive chairman of Complia Health, Genovese is a seasoned C-Suite Executive with 35 years of experience focused on the business and professional services and information technology markets. Genovese has an established track record of operating, and financial management P&L performance skills focused on business and professional services, information technology, staffing and staff augmentation services, software, shared services, and managed services/outsourcing. Earlier in his career he held leadership roles at Service Source, IBM, and was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers consulting.

"The pandemic has squarely shone the light on staffing, changing payment models and home health care for both skilled and unskilled care, with the effective utilization of staff becoming even more mission critical than ever. COVID has brought the future forward, and as our customers continue to expand, we are expanding with them. As a leader in the ever changing landscape of payment models, staffing utilization and agency compliance and profitability, we are providing real-time actionable insights into data so that our health care providers and supervisors can see issues and act on them as they happen in real-time to ensure the best possible outcomes during this crisis and beyond," Ambrose continued, "I'm thrilled to have Wandoloski and Genovese on board to help drive these initiatives and achieve the next phase of Complia Health's growth."

About Complia Health

Complia Health is a leading provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Thousands of home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care, and community care locations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to their clients. Complia Health's innovative products are supported by an industry-leading team of health and technology experts located in the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

