Compliance and Risk Management Industry Leader Brendan Mulvey Joins Treliant Executive Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Brendan Mulvey as Senior Managing Director overseeing the company's Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, Operational and Enterprise Risk Management Solutions business unit.

His appointment reinforces Treliant's long-standing commitment to working with their clients globally to assess, design, implement, and operate effective programs that support operational excellence, drive efficiencies, and meet regulatory expectations.

Brendan is a seasoned financial services executive with a proven track record of building and leading risk and compliance advisory businesses and acting as a senior advisor to financial services executives. He has helped leading bank and non-bank financial services companies address pressing regulatory matters, build and implement compliance and risk management programs, and optimize business operations while reducing compliance and operational risk.

Most recently, Brendan was the leader of Promontory's Risk and Compliance practice. He previously held roles at Protiviti, Brown Brothers Harriman, and ICICI Bank. Brendan has extensive experience in compliance, operations, and risk management, including enterprise risk, operational risk, and third-party risk management.

He is also considered an expert in program transformation through the application of workflow efficiency, technology enablement, and staffing optimization – skills that he will bring to Treliant and their clients.

"Increasingly we are assisting clients with managing their way through heightened pressure to measure and control their risks and to drive effective compliance, while balancing these efforts against cost containment initiatives," says Treliant Chief Executive Officer David Samuels. "This makes Brendan's appointment particularly timely as he brings unparalleled knowledge, skills, and leadership to help our clients better balance business performance and regulatory considerations while modernizing operations through program transformation, the use of hybrid staffing models, and the implementation of emerging data and analytics that solve critical regulatory and business challenges."

"Financial services companies are facing mounting pressures to make greater strides in addressing regulatory compliance, risk, and operational efficiency, and they need advice on the most relevant, effective options for achieving and demonstrating safety and soundness," says Brendan. "I am pleased to join Treliant to advise companies at the crucial intersection of business, regulation, and technology, leveraging my perspective and experience to offer unmatched, tailored solutions, driving business change and achieving key objectives for our clients."

