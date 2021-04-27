Compliance expert Sam Azad abandons traditional financial sector for digital asset space

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services organisation, Fabriik, announces its latest leadership recruit to their ever-growing team, with Sam Azad joining as Chief Compliance Officer. Azad brings to the table over 18 years' experience in Compliance having worked not only at UK regulator, the Financial Services Authority, but also, at household name financial institutions including; KPMG, JP Morgan, Bloomberg and ICAP/NEX Markets.

Over his career Azad has covered a wide range of business lines including broker/dealers, electronic trading, regulated markets, research and data services, as well as media and advertising compliance.

He joins Fabriik which currently offers market making services, a Trading Desk and Trading API, asset transformation (via their Simple Fabriik Protocol) and a digital asset Smart Wallet (branded as Money Button). Fabriik is gearing up to launch their Exchange and a Custodian is also coming soon. Sam Azad, Chief Compliance Officer for Fabriik, commented: "It goes without saying that the digital asset market has seen phenomenal growth recently and inevitably, so has the issue of regulation. I have been very interested in the space for some time now so, to get my feet under the desk is very exciting and I am glad to see forward thinking companies like Fabriik focusing on compliance."

Roy Bernhard, CEO, Chief Visionary & Co-Founder of Fabriik, added: "Sam brings a wealth of experience to Fabriik in an area key for the future of digital asset trading. As more people and companies start to trade digital assets they also need to know that their money is safe, the site is secure and there's a proper compliance system in place. Sam will help give us that as we rapidly approach our full public launch."

