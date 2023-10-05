Compliance Risk Concepts Celebrates Ten Years of Service and Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Risk Concepts (CRC), a premier compliance professional services firm, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. CRC's mission is to assist clients in achieving their financial, operational and strategic goals by developing a thorough understanding of each client's goals and business model. CRC will assess risks and develop a comprehensive and realistic plan to mitigate exposure while enabling long-term, strategic and scalable success.

CRC helps businesses bridge the gap between a focus on growth, profitability and delivering value and the need to comply with increasingly complex laws and regulations that can hamper progress. CRC tailors each engagement in a cost sensitive manner, helping clients make best use of scarce resources in line with their business models. The firm emphasizes a service model that is "right sized," enabling clients to be successful in their overall approach toward achieving regulatory compliance.

A wide array of complementary services makes CRC a one-stop shop for all compliance, financial operations, and back-office-related needs. CRC combines compliance and ethics culture and technology applications that satisfy compliance and operational processes with supervision and internal/external reporting requirements.

"Celebrating CRC's 10-year anniversary is an amazing milestone for the company and for me, personally," said Mitch Avnet, Founder and Managing Partner. Avnet leveraged his more than 20 years of in-house expertise as a Chief Compliance Officer, identifying a gap in the industry: organizations needing comprehensive compliance support.

"We are businesspeople who know compliance," continued Avnet. "This unique commercial approach to solving compliance issues, combined with our proactive focus on our clients' future needs, separates us from the 'check-the-box' providers. Our practical, in-depth risk assessments focus on our clients' risk postures and have been our driving force since day one."

Reflecting on a Decade of Growth

Principal Roland Reyes shared his excitement about the milestone: "The growth of our company is a testament to our team's professionalism, hard work and dedication. Every day, it is a pleasure to work alongside the best and brightest in our industry. It has been an incredible ten years, and I am excited to see what the next decade will bring."

Culture of Collaboration

COO Jaclyn Bowdren believes this anniversary validates CRC's core values. "CRC's team is what sets us apart," said Bowdren. "CRC fosters a collaborative environment, which helps us understand our clients and provide the best advice, guidance and solutions that balance their risk with their commercial interests. We always strive to be valued partners to our clients, which has been pivotal to our success."

Building a Future of Trust and Growth

Adding another perspective, Debbie Nathanson, Senior HR Advisor, identifies industry expertise, client trust, and supportive team culture as the drivers of the firm's success. She joined CRC about two and a half years ago, and the team has since doubled in size.

"Our clients like and trust us. Our team likes and trusts each other. The future of CRC is supported by our past. We will continue to hire experienced professionals, provide expert advice and service, and respect each other."

Delivering on Promises

David Amster, Principal, aligned with the team's sentiments, commenting, "CRC's tenth anniversary validates the value proposition on which the firm has focused since day one: we expertly balance compliance solutions that keep our clients out of the regulatory crosshairs without hampering their business interests. CRC has thrived for a decade because that is what we've consistently delivered. We're professionals who deeply believe that our company's success is driven by helping our clients succeed."

About CRC

CRC is a business-focused team of senior compliance professionals and executives providing top-tier compliance advisory and support services to clients on an as-needed, project or part-time basis. The company provides the critical skills and expertise required to establish, maintain and enhance a balanced and effective compliance operational risk management program.

For companies with no in-house compliance implementation services, CRC handles ongoing, routine compliance matters at a fraction of the cost of traditional resources. For larger companies with a CCO, General Counsel or in-house staff, they serve as overflow executives, acting as an extension of the in-house team to review and ensure compliance is working properly, manage spikes in workload or address underserved areas of the business.

For more information about Compliance Risk Concepts, visit www.compliance-risk.com .

Contact: Mitch Avnet, Compliance Risk Concepts

Phone: (646)346-2468

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Compliance Risk Concepts