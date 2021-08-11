Compliance Safe Adds New Business Development Leader

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Safe, the award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) that monitors, tracks and protects business critical documents, announces the addition of Tim Haley as Director of New Business Development. Tim will lead the growth of its Compliance Safe software solution in the convenience, grocery, foodservice retail channels, as well as expanding into healthcare, insurance, real estate, and transportation industries.

Tim has over 15 years of technical sales, marketing, and channel experience with global tech organizations Astute Solutions, Lumigent Technologies, and WiredStorm.

StrasGlobal, the leading provider of convenience retailing contract operations, developed the Compliance Safe SaaS program to eliminate pain points associated with managing the license and permit renewals for their retail operations. Compliance Safe helps reduce time spent keeping up with renewals, lowers costs related to managing and storing documents, and most importantly, it minimizes chances of missing deadlines and potential shutdowns with its unique auto-reminder system. "Tim's expertise and laser-focus on understanding and providing customer solutions is the perfect fit for our go-to-market strategy of growing Compliance Safe in our existing convenience and grocery channels, as well as expanding nationally and globally into additional verticals", says Compliance Safe CEO Eva Strasburger.

"It's clear to me that Compliance Safe's solution has value for just about any business with time-sensitive document renewals, including other business-critical documentation such as employee training or health-related certifications," says Tim Haley. "Compliance Safe's proven success in the convenience and grocery industries have fully illustrated this opportunity for other channels."

According to StrasGlobal CEO Roy Strasburger, "Government and office shutdowns during COVID clearly illustrates the value of having time-sensitive documents stored in the cloud. Companies need to know where their renewal documents are and have them easily accessible. With Compliance Safe's cloud-document storage, all authorized people, even those working remotely, know exactly when the renewals are to provide business continuity. Disasters such as hurricanes, floods and fires, further emphasize the need to keep critical documents stored securely in the cloud so they can be accessed anytime, anywhere."

"Compliance Safe's intuitive, user-friendly dashboards with automated email alerts for upcoming renewals replaces the need for spreadsheets that many companies are currently using." says Derek Abitz, StrasGlobal's VP of Brand, Marketing and Innovation. "Compliance Safe's auto-reminder function is a great asset to help any company stay organized."

Compliance Safe is a software as a service (SaaS) company that allows organizations the ability to monitor, track, and protect business critical documents for organizations. It provides automatic alert notifications to authorized personnel in the company about renewal deadlines, upcoming permits, licenses and contract expirations that are fast approaching to keep businesses running.

StrasGlobal is the nation's leading provider of contract management services. With its 60-year heritage as global innovators in the convenience and small-format retail space, StrasGlobal offers complete turn-key retail marketing and consulting management services to companies without the experience or infrastructure to support their retail offering. Services include store staffing, category management, merchandising, foodservice, administration, operations, accounting and financial reporting.

