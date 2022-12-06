Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US: Offline learning is estimated to contribute the highest share to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

Dec 06, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compliance training market size for financial institutions in the US is forecasted to grow by USD 1.22 billion at a CAGR of 16% between 2020 and 2025. Offline learning is expected to contribute the highest share to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing presence of multinational financial corporations and training providers and the provision of innovative and customized corporate training solutions as per the needs of customers will facilitate the compliance training market share growth for financial institutions in the US. Moreover, the demand for compliance training for existing employees has increased.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others, Buy the report
Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US: Segmentation analysis
Technavio has segmented the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by course type (professional courses and introductory courses) and delivery model (offline learning and online learning). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US.
Key factors driving market growth
- The rising need for skilled employees is driving the growth of the market.
- There is a high demand for employees with advanced skills such as analytics and advanced algorithms. Hence, various financial institutions are organizing programs to train professionals.
- Institutions are also deploying innovative training programs, such as scenario-based or case-based training and simulations, to help employees understand real-time organizational issues.
- The digitalization of businesses and processes has made datasets complex and diverse. The analysis and management of such data require employees trained in professional courses such as data compliance management.
- Therefore, the rising volume of data generated by financial institutions will increase the need for skilled employees, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The popularity of learning analytics is a key trend in the market.
- Learning analytics enhance the overall training experience by predicting performance, providing a personalized e-learning experience, increasing retention rates, and improving cost efficiency.
- Big data analytics, AI, and learning analytics help compliance trainers personalize the learning modules and content, which creates an immersive learning experience, improves outcomes, and increases employee productivity.
- Financial institutions are analyzing the large volume of data generated by online learning tools trying to retrieve valuable insights about the preferences and interests of their employees. Learning analytics helps them plan their training budget by identifying areas of improvement.
What are the key data covered in this report on the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US
|
Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2020-2021 (%)
|
13.93
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Companies profiled
|
Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Bank Administration Institute, Edcomm Inc., Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Lorman Business Center LLC, NAVEX Global Inc., ProBank Austin, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
